Your numerology cycles December 16–31

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.







Key Number 1

Take some time out of your busy schedule to do something to help a person who is less organized than you are. Although you may feel a bit limited in what you can create for others, once you actually jump in and roll up your sleeves, or get your hands full of pastry dough, you'll notice that you are happily doing service. This will be strangely satisfying.

Also, particularly in the second half of the month, sort your wardrobe so that you find your most desirable pieces.

This is a very sexy and affectionate energy.

Make the most of it!

Key Number 2

Express your creativity, even if it's just in present wrapping.

Explore territory, emotional and physical, that you have not visited for a long time.

This risk-taking energy can tempt you in many ways, physically and emotionally.

Holiday parties are fun but celebration should not to be taken to extremes. Allow yourself to be a pleasure-seeking animal, but don't forget to use common sense.

Travel is recommended.

Key Number 3

Family and loved ones remain at the forefront of your emotional life under this month's cycle energy.

Accept that you are going to be busy, since this is a very people vibration.

It is impossible to escape interaction with others. This is good, but you may be challenged in the area of judging where others are in their lives.

The way to show love is to accept others as they are. Trying to impose your personal standards on others will cause anxiety and upset.

So stay cool.

Key Number 4

Continue to protect your time, your emotions and your physical body.

Under this cycle energy, it's more important than usual to avoid overindulgence in food or drink, or anything which might put your health in jeopardy.

Instead, look at the spiritual side of the holiday season. Take time to examine what you have accomplished in the last year.

You may feel you want to keep your feelings to yourself. This is natural in the energy of this cycle. Keep your own counsel. It is wisdom in this cycle energy.

Key Number 5

Although much of your energy will be focused on the success that you are feeling, it's important to take time out to enjoy the holiday season.

Of course this means taking a little time away from the daily grind.

While you are pausing to enjoy the season of joy, it's good to remember that money in itself, or material success on its own, will not satisfy all your emotional needs.

So—remember to be kind, generous and to extend love to those in your circle. You will want to help others as well as moving forward yourself.

Help yourself by helping someone less strong and powerful. Don't lose sight of your long-term goals. But in all this, work towards having a happy holiday.

Key Number 6

As in the first half of this month, you continue to tie up loose ends.

You are extremely sensitive, and may not be able to control your emotions. As well as usual, at the same time, you are charismatic and able to heal the wounds of others.

Celebrate, but also contemplate. This is the end of a period, not just the end of the year. Be brave enough to evaluate what is working in your life and what is not.

Let go of what does not serve you.

You will have a happy, sensitive holiday, so stay low-key and nurture your physical and emotional bodies.

Key Number 7

You end the year on a high note. Your energy continues to be strong, and the optimism which is natural to this cycle should cause you to be very cheery.

Take this cycle energy into the lives of others. Make new plans for yourself, but remember to be kind and understanding to those who have fallen into negativity or loneliness around the holiday season. You have the strength and inclination to transform their experience. Use it.

Key Number 8

Make peace wherever you go. This is the season of goodwill, so practice kindness.

Nerves may be a little frayed towards the end of the month, so remember to continue to take care of yourself.

Carve out time to evaluate what you've accomplished in the last year. Give yourself credit where it is due. You may be surprised at how much you have accomplished.

Be of service. This is a wonderful time to volunteer and to take action to make other people happy.

Have a happy holiday season, but remember not to overstretch yourself.

Key Number 9

Try and put some of your creative energy to work in a concrete way. Whether you're decorating for the holidays, wrapping presents, or just humming under your breath.

The holiday season can be fun, and you are in the perfect energy to enjoy it. Spread enthusiasm. Don't be a grinch. Laugh at what does not work and start over.

Dress well. This is not a time to stay in your yoga clothes or PJs. Pull a lovely outfit together and go out into the world. Or enjoy some last-minute shopping.

At the very end of the month do a revaluation. Find your sense of humour and laugh at what did not work.

Then.

Get ready to start fresh.