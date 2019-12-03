Your numerology cycles December 1–15

Calculate Your KEY Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your KEY number by adding the day and month of your birth. The KEY number is not your LIFE PATH number, it is the key to your cycle. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your KEY number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the KEY number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Google is your friend.

Don’t be surprised if you find yourself inclined to do lots of research. You are responding to the energy of this cycle month.

It’s a sensitive time when you may find yourself thinking deeply, contemplating and reflecting rather than being a social butterfly. You may find yourself experiencing a deep desire to know more about almost everything. Not a time to expand or make changes if you can avoid them.

Your intuition things and you are well advised to listen to its melody. In fact it’s not a good idea to ignore those inner voices.

Key Number 2

Remember to treat your plastic respectfully.

Credit cards may be temptations cards if you’re not careful under this cycle month’s energy. This tends to be an expansive, abundant (feeling, at least) energy in which you are likely to exhaust that little piece of plastic and spend in haste, forgetting how much the card actually represents.

Aside from that, it should be a time in which you feel self-confident and willing to take on the world.

It’s harvest time in this cycle, and seeds planted in the last few months will come to fruition.

Key Number 3

Prepare to change course.

This cycle month’s energy is about significant endings and transitions. Be prepared to let go of what has not been working for you. This includes friendships and relationships.

Finish and leave behind all that you see as deadwood.

Be honest with yourself about what has been happening in your life and where you have succeeded and where your plans have not worked.

Be prepared to change your thinking. Don’t allow habitual thinking patterns to hold you back.

Key Number 4

Year ending, new beginnings.

This cycle month’s energy is about starting over. This may be a little confusing in the midst of holiday frivolity.

On the other hand, this cycle month’s energy gives the perfect opportunity for you to a real evaluate how you interact with others. New attitudes and new ideas are on the menu.

Watch for developments. There may be exciting changes, dramatic progress and new beginnings. Social interaction gives you the opportunity to plant new seeds in many areas of your life.

You may feel quite energetic, but be careful not to be too assertive, especially in dealing with close emotional relationships. Your enthusiasm can be misunderstood, so keep a cool head.

Happy holidays!

Key Number 5

A low-key holiday month.

This cycle month’s energy is very social. At the same time, in the midst of the celebrations, it’s important to keep your head down. And enjoy social life, but do so quietly. You are super sensitive, and this season tends to bring lots of emotion to the surface.

As much as you can, avoid conflict. It will be more difficult than usual for you to stand up for yourself if conflict arises—better to avoid it at all costs. Not so easy this time of year, especially in family situations.

On the other hand, you are a peacemaker now, and you’re likely to be successful in creating a harmonious environment. By example, of course.

Key Number 6

A time for joyful self-expression.