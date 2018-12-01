Your numerology cycles December 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.



Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.









Key Number 1

Cozy up at home.

This cycle energy is about home, family, and creating harmony around you. Not just because it is the holiday month.

All energy in this cycle draws you towards family life and nurturing. If you don't cook, this may be a time to take a few lessons. If you do cook pull out that recipe book or search You Tube and get started.

This is the perfect time for you to host family and friends, not just because it's the right thing to do, but because you're likely to really enjoy it.

Challenges of the emotional kind are bound to flare up somewhere in your world. Stay calm and reasonable. And keep your temper sweet.

Key Number 2

Keep a low profile.

Keeping a low profile, in spite of the holiday vibration around you is the best strategy for dealing with this cycle months energy.

It is, however, a wonderful vibration for finishing up the energy of the year. For this reason, staying out of the spotlight and celebrating moderately gives you the opportunity to review not only the passing year, but also your life’s goals.

I'm not saying you should not celebrate the holiday, but unlike last year's cycle month, this energy is quiet and reflective, and perhaps even antisocial.

Don't stretch yourself to do what you don't want to do socially, regardless of pressure. If you do entertain our celebrate with friends , less is more.

Key Number 3

Pull out all the stops.

Under this cycle month’s vibration, you may be tempted to pull out all the stops on spending. This is a materialistic energy, very much suited to the holiday expectation that you will spend, spend, spend.

Considered to be a harvest energy, you will reap the rewards of actions taken eight months ago. Go back and take a look at what you were doing and the seeds you are planting in your life last May.

At the same time, this energy is more confident in its ability to deal with life. Powerful and charismatic, you are more likely to take on challenges which require organizational or executive ability.

Organizing the holiday season is easier than last year when you are under a much more sensitive energy in this holiday month.

Key Number 4

Tie up loose ends.

It's natural to look back over the last year in this cycle month. Almost everyone does to some extent. The end of the year always brings reflection.

However, this is particularly true for people with this Key Number 4 this year. This is end of a minor cycle within the larger year's cycle. So, expect to be reflective.