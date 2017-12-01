Your numerology cycles December 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.





Key Number 1

In the spirit.

Of all the cycles possible in this month, this is probably the most fitting for the holiday season.

Though this cycle month' s energy is restless, it is also extremely flexible and able to roll along with whatever is happening. Especially if what is happening is fun and a celebration. Jump in and enjoy new experiences, new people and new ideas.

At the same time, take some time to check in with people in your circle who may not be in a bubbly happy cycle. Do your best to bring some joy wherever you go.





Key Number 2

Home and holidays.

Be sure to put the welfare of your close associations before your own needs under this cycle month’s energy. Even if you have an urge to curl up and just look after yourself, it won't happen. Responsibility will come and find you, and, believe it or not, taking care of others this month is where you will find most satisfaction.

It is said that giving is better than receiving—test it out, especially if it's been a while since you experimented with generosity.

You will not escape the family vibration. Better not try.





Key Number 3

A time of introspection.

It should be a quiet holiday season. This is not a cycle energy suited to extraversion. While everyone around you may be in the holiday mood, you are more likely to be comfortable with your own company. Contemplation and reflection come with this cycle month’s energy, so naturally, quiet activities and the not-to-vibrant social life are suitable while you are reflecting on the last year and preparing for a brand new cycle year energy on January 1.





Key Number 4

You've got the power.

Move forward with lots of energy and confidence this month. This cycle energy is a harvest energy, so watch for results of seeds planted in the past, whether business or family life karma is at work. Much of what is happening is the result of actions or attitudes put in place several months ago.

Overall, you should feel as if you can manage anything.

In this cycle energy, finances and opportunities tend to take up a great deal of time.

You may find a great deal of satisfaction in buying for others. Though this is a generous energy, it's a good thing to keep your spending on the modest side.





Key Number 5

Clear the decks.