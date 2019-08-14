Your numerology cycles August 16–31

Calculate Your KEY Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your KEY number by adding the day and month of your birth. The KEY number is not your LIFE PATH number, it is the key to your cycle. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your KEY number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the KEY number (6) that you will keep for life.





Key Number 1

Keep the filter in place.

This cycle month’s energy continues to be one in which speech flows easily. Have you ever written a poem? If you have not, this is the cycle energy in which you are most likely to be successful poetically.

Throw a party, chat up a stranger, write a description of yourself for an online dating site. Whatever you do, bring the creative side of your nature to the forefront.

This continues to be a risky time in your cycle if you are not careful of speech. Criticism may spring to mind easily, and almost any situation, but if you are wise you will keep it to yourself.

This cycle month’s energy will tempt you to spread your energy thinly. Take risks on new ventures, but, don’t neglect essential duties.





Key Number 2

Play by the rules.

Playing by the rules is wise under this cycle month’s energy. Finish everything you start and avoid shoddy work. There is an old saying that goes: measure twice, cut once. In case it doesn’t make sense at first glance, it fits perfectly into this cycle month’s energy, and it means you will be sorry if you aren’t very careful to do your work as perfectly as possible.

This is also the cycle month in which you are likely to be tested on almost all levels.

Personal relationships will be a bit tricky. Even if you try very hard to exercise tact, you are likely to be misunderstood. Better to be quiet than to voice your opinion. Expect disagreements.





Key Number 3