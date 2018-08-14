Your numerology cycles August 16–31

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.



Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.

Key Number 1

Don't call attention to yourself or your projects.

Stay in the background as much as you can, and don't call attention to yourself. If you're patient and put up with delays and frustrations, you may be surprised at how well things turn out down the road.

On the social side, this is a good time to form new friendships or renew old ones. If you're thinking about partnerships of any kind—romantic, friendships, or business—this is an excellent time to work on developing those connections.

You may find you are more attractive to new people because of your calm demeanour.

On another subject, take advantage of this cycle energy to review your wardrobe choices. This cycle energy is about appearance and beauty. If you need to sharpen up a little, this is a time when you will make excellent choices.

Key Number 2

Look for possibilities for advancement.

Though this cycle month's energy is about positive interaction on the social side, it's also a good time to come up with inspirational ideas to move your career or financial life forward. Especially emphasize creative projects involving words, writing or music.

Go shopping and come up with ideas to improve your appearance. This is especially important if you are presenting new ideas in your professional life.

Key Number 3

Stay organized.

Though there is less time for personal pleasure, and work and organization are vitally important, this is still a very physical energy.

Stabilize any aspects of your life that may need strengthening, including your personal life. If you're not in a relationship, this cycle month is an excellent time to build a strategy to find one, if you so desire.

Take good care of your physical body, get lots of exercise and take your supplements.

Be efficient, economical and rational when dealing with financial matters. Take care of your responsibilities.

Key Number 4

Flow with evolving conditions.

This cycle month' s energy continues to be full of unexpected opportunities and experiences. You may want to take some time for travel or to plan travel especially to out-of-the-way places.

Keep your wits about you especially in the financial realm. Think before you spend.

Despite the erratic energy that rules this month, try not to procrastinate or forget your obligations.

Be careful not to scatter your energy in all directions and try to concentrate on one thing at a time.

Key Number 5

Relationships first.