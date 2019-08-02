Your numerology cycles August 1–15

Calculate Your KEY Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your KEY number by adding the day and month of your birth. The KEY number is not your LIFE PATH number, it is the key to your cycle. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your KEY number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the KEY number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Creativity and some conflict.

This cycle month’s energy moves between hilarity and depression. Creativity in the form of creative idea producing and problem-solving is more available than it has been for many months. Problem-solving, especially the kind where you have to think outside the box, is available. Just be patient enough to sit and think for a while.

You will be surprised at the unusual solutions which come to mind.

At the same time, you must remember to think before you speak. In this cycle month’s energy, the most important tool will be a filter. Be sure to fit it into place before you speak.

Creativity in communication is very helpful, however energy flowing indiscriminately through speech, especially the kind which consists of criticism can get you into all kinds of difficult situations.

Key Number 2

Colour inside the lines only.

Just your luck to have such serious, hardworking, energy in your cycle month just at the end of summer, when everyone wants to take advantage of the last rays.

Not you, though.

Pay attention to work or you will rue the day you abandoned necessary duties for a day at the beach. This month’s cycle energy is serious. No matter how hard you try to ignore what needs to be done, the energy of this cycle month will chain you to your desk or dirty dishes.

Ignore a tendency to speed or glance at your phone—in this cycle month’s energy, there’s bound to be a policeman waiting under a tree. Your boss or parents are bound to notice infringements of rules. On the bright side, physical pleasure is waiting to be acknowledged.

Key Number 3

Wild and woolly energy.

The rules tend to go out the window. Restlessness rules. In this cycle month it’s a good idea to take a holiday from perfection. Do what is absolutely necessary in the area of work and duty but try to avoid monotonous tasks.

This is an ideal energy for travel. Not for risky travel, though.

This cycle month’s energy is about the unexpected event. And though we love adventure, better to plan for it to be pleasurable rather than challenging.

Twists and turns and unusual outcomes are the norm in all areas of life.

You may want to experiment with dating if you are not committed. However, caution in this area is a good idea.

Key Number 4

Offer a helping hand.

In certain cycle months like this one, you may find it impossible to refuse to help. This is a good thing. Following your cycle energy, whether you know it or not, is usually irresistible.

This is one of those cycle months when you may find yourself, perhaps uncharacteristically, offering a helping hand to almost anyone who seems to be in need. Don’t fight it. At the same time, this cycle energy directs you to pay attention to your home and loved ones.

You will need to deal with personal problems of the family or romantic kind, whether the problems be large or small.

Another aspect of this cycle energy is creativity. Its best use is domestic. Beautify your home and you will beautify your life.

Key Number 5

Seek the spiritual path.

In this cycle month’s energy, you may find yourself wishing to be a hermit. Do your duty in the material world, but then withdraw. This is the time for contemplation and truth seeking—definitely not the time for indulging in social life. You’re much too sensitive to be comfortable in loud or discordant environments.