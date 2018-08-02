Your numerology cycles August 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.



Recently, during a conversation with a client, I was reminded that some people confuse the Key Number with their Life Path Number. Your Life Path Number consists of the month, day and year of your birth added together and reduced to one number—except in the case of Master Numbers 11 and 22.

Your Key Number is arrived at by adding the month and day of your birth only, as noted above. This number is the key to your personal cycle month.

Key Number 1

Keep it simple.

For your own sake, avoid creating complications in this cycle month’s energy. If you have something you would like to discuss that has the potential to be volatile, keep it to yourself until next month.

It would be lovely if everything just slowed down and you were able to exercise exquisite patience, but it probably won't happen that way. But, whatever challenges are thrown at you, this is time to be quiet and diplomatic.

Be ready to put up with some delays and just let things develop. Allow as much time as it takes for things to work themselves out. At the same time, whenever required, step in calmly and be a peacemaker.

Key Number 2

Be a social butterfly.

You may expect a livelier social life under this cycle month’s energy. This may be in part because you should feel more optimism and enthusiasm about life in general.

Cultivate the society of some of your old friends and extend yourself to make new ones. Don't be surprised if your social life becomes more active, if you are open to it.

There could be some very exciting romantic interludes under this cycle energy. Make the most of the vibe. Put yourself out there. If you already enjoy a partnership, be creative in bringing it to a new level.

In this energy, travel is highly recommended. There is a sort of fun and easy flow of energy which causes even the crankiest traveler to enjoy themselves.

Although this is a time for joy travel and partying, keep your superficial activities to a reasonable minimum. Enjoy the fun that comes your way, but don't be too self-indulgent or extravagant. Don't lose sight of money matters with all the activity that's going on.

Key Number 3

Complete all your work.

As tempting as it may be to bask in summer energy, this cycle month is about work. Complete all your tasks as they occur, and remember that in doing so, you are building a secure base for the next few months.

Last month was about going out to play. This month is about catching up. Create order and systems in all areas of your life, including your home life.

There may be some business or financial areas that need attention. Be sure to be aware and careful. Being the least bit sloppy under this cycle month’s energy will set up negative results in the future.

Stay on schedule. You may be surprised at how much satisfaction you will find in being anal.

Key Number 4

Flexibility is the key.

In this cycle energy, it's important to be flexible. Twists and turns and unexpected people and events are likely to turn up. Flowing with the predominant energy will make this cycle month easier to navigate.

You may initiate change out of restlessness, or it may be imposed upon you by circumstance, but in any case, if you release your hold on the old, and gracefully make room for the new, this cycle energy can be extremely enjoyable.