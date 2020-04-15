Your numerology cycles April 16–30

Calculate Your KEY Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your KEY number by adding the day and month of your birth. The KEY number is not your LIFE PATH number, it is the key to your cycle. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your KEY number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the KEY number (6) that you will keep for life.





Key Number 1

Thinking in place.

While you are sheltering in place, you have the perfect opportunity to think—in place.

Not really much choice but to think during the strange times. But for you, the opportunity to decide what is working in your life and what is not fits perfectly into the introverted space we are all forced to occupy.

It should be easier for you. Whether you intend to or not, this cycle month’s energy would find you sorting priorities in any case.

This cycle month’s energy is very much about compassion. Of course, even more so in these circumstances. Do what you can to make life easier for others, sort through important aspects of life and discard what has been holding you down.

Key Number 2

Starting over in the midst of confusion.

This continues to be a time for beginning your life again. Perhaps not what you or any of us planned, but nevertheless, you are in a cycle which fosters optimism and new beginnings.

This will be a slow start, but it is a start of a new cycle. You have the advantage over many people at this time. The opportunity to plant seeds in a garden that has a totally different profile than the way you envisioned it. Still, it is a new beginning, a time to pay attention to your health and lay plans for how to be healthier and perhaps more optimistic.

Key Number 3

Doing the unusual.

Thinking outside the box. Stretching your intellectual capacities. Immersing yourself in a good book. It may not be what you usually do, but it’s always good practice to stretch your mind, especially now.

Don’t let boredom become your default. Explore other possibilities. This is an excellent time to catch up with people you have lost contact with. Mend a friendship. Reach out to someone outside your usual circle.

In this cycle month’s energy, you are especially sensitive, but you’re not the only person feeling this wave of new experience. Put yourself in the place of someone who has less emotional resources than you do. You may be surprised at what this experiment brings into your life.

Key Number 4

Continue to be creative.

In this strange energy, creativity can bubble and boil over. Be sure to use it constructively.

This is not a time for negativity—in this cycle month’s energy, you are particularly able to create upbeat messages or create laughter.

Have you ever created a joke? If not, it might be a worthwhile exercise. Even if it fails to create laughter, you can laugh at yourself for your effort.

Now is a time to think outside the box. You are particularly capable of doing this under this strange and unusual circumstance.

Make a video.

Write a joke.

Wash your paws.

Key Number 5

Endurance, dedication and discipline.

Stability matters more than ever under this cycle month’s energy. Creating new rules for the circumstance and sticking to them will be important. Someone’s got to be disciplined and dedicated, and under this cycle month’s energy, you are the one to create order. Be well organized and be the trustworthy, honest and straightforward voice among the uncertainties we are all experiencing.

This is the time to be the symbolic version of an Eagle Scout. The boat is rocking for everyone. You are the stabilizer.

Key Number 6

Change and permission to be unconventional.

When was the last time you could reasonably stay in your pyjamas all day?

In many ways, this cycle month’s energy is perfect for what is happening. You get to exercise your inner rebel. You have the freedom to make changes in the way that you react. And, you can exercise your investigative, rebellious and unconventional curiosity. Spend as much time as you want doing research.

Your mind is in constant motion. Be sure to use this time constructively and show an example of resiliency and creativity. Your quick thinking and resourcefulness should be directed to helping others, even if it’s just for making a meal for someone in need.

Key Number 7

This cycle month’s energy continues to challenge you to accept these unusual circumstances. The best way to deal with this energy is to reach out to others while you are accepting the challenge to define the limits and boundaries that are imposed upon us by the circumstance.

Try to avoid a tendency to be overly anxious if you can, perhaps by taking up the challenge to be creative in whatever way works for you. Even just cooking something different can be a way of expressing your creativity.

Because this cycle energy represents family and relationship, it’s important to take time to define for yourself what you can do and what you cannot.

During this weird time, it may take extra effort to build harmonious relationships or to maintain them. The key to success is knowing that no one is perfect.

Practice compassion.

Key Number 8

Be positive.

You may seem aloof and quiet under this cycle energy. For that reason, it’s a good idea for you to reach out more frequently than you normally would. If not, especially in these strange times, you may risk seeming negative or unavailable. So it’s up to you to make the effort.

Social media, a good old-fashioned telephone call—whatever works for you.

At the same time, this is a very sensitive cycle month energy. Sensitive has two meanings, perhaps even more, but for the purpose of this conversation I am speaking of a tendency to misunderstand what others are saying. On a more positive note, you are likely to be more aware of subtle energies.

Listen to your intuition. It will be much sharper under this energy.

Key Number 9

Work with integrity.

This is one of the most powerful energies you will experience for a long time. Be sure to use your power with integrity and, if you can, incorporate spiritual wisdom. If you listen to your inner voices and practice integrity, you are more likely to have unusual opportunities come your way.

Think about the goals you would like to manifest in your life, and let your mind focus on what it is you really want.

Pay attention to what others may need from you. You are well-placed to solve problems for others with the power you have available.