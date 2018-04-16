Your numerology cycles April 16–30

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Watch for magic.

Still not a good time for socializing, but this cycle month’s energy continues to be a fruitful time for self examination and setting new goals.

Also—watch for synchronicities and symbols. Not everyone believes the universe speaks to us in symbols, but you might be more inclined to believe, under the power of this month’s cycle.

If you've been thinking about doing some research or study, this is an excellent time to get busy.

Take time to enjoy your own company and notice when magic shows up.

Key Number 2

Radiate authority and self-confidence.

Continue to be efficient and practical in your work life, but also rational in your emotional life. Sounds like a contradiction, but in this cycle month’s energy it is possible.

Remember to display good judgment, particularly in areas of finance and in matters relating to people in your immediate circle.

Be picky about finishing up loose ends and completing projects. Approach all activities this month in a serious and businesslike manner.

Don't forget to show your sensitivity. You don't want to be seen as too hard-nosed.

Key Number 3

There will be drama.

Anything which seems to be ending in this cycle month should be let go of. Don't fight the inevitable. It is important, however, to try to reach constructive conclusions around anything that is ending. If you are fighting to hold onto a dysfunctional habit or relationship, do your best to just let go.

You may be surprised at the feeling of freedom that you will experience by being courageous.

There will be drama. This is an emotional cycle month. As much as possible, keep your feelings under control. Be careful that your temper doesn't get out of hand.

Your charisma is working for you.

Key Number 4

Continue to do mental closet cleaning.

Review the first part of the month, and if you have not done some serious thinking about what works in your life, this is the time to get on it.

Don't spend any more time than you have to, worrying or attending to the past.

New cycle energy is always confusing, but it's important not to drift or show fear of the future.

If you're honest with yourself, you should see that there is substantially more energy in the area of new beginnings. Take advantage of this energy. This is an excellent time to plan any kind of a new venture.

This is the time to act.

Key Number 5

Expect some heightened emotion.

In this month’s cycle energy, the best advice is to stay in the background.

This cycle energy is watery—don't be surprised if you are more easily, and perhaps even superficially, moved to tears from time to time. It's natural in this cycle energy.

In order to keep things running smoothly, relate to others tactfully, diplomatically, and especially in the spirit of creating harmony and cooperation.

Be sure to listen to the ideas of others. Remember that this is a very karmic time and any assistance you lend to others will come back to you in the future.

Even if you are not usually a team player, in this particular cycle it's important to be cooperative, and you may find yourself happy working in a group.

Key Number 6

Emphasize creative projects.

Although this is a time for play and energy devoted to frivolous activities, it's also important not to scatter your energies recklessly.

Try to complete one project before starting another.

Although you may find social life pulling you into a vortex, make sure not to neglect your ongoing duties. Otherwise, next month you will feel very guilty.

Handle your emotions carefully and constructively. This is a time when you can stress optimism, cheerfulness and enthusiasm in all aspects of your life.

Bring your sense of humour to the forefront. Create a joke or two out of your creative energy.

Key Number 7

Stabilize any ventures that need strengthening.

This cycle energy is all about being disciplined and detailed. Bring order and stability to as many aspects of your life as you can.

It is time to pay much attention to your work whatever it is. There can be business and other considerations to take care of, but be careful not to make commitments without examining the fine print or the subtext.

Be prepared to work hard in all aspects of your life and organize wherever you can.

Stabilize any aspect of your life which needs strengthening: health, career or relationship.

Key Number 8

Keep your eyes open for new and exciting opportunities.

This is a time when you may easily be distracted. Despite the excitement generated by this month's chaotic energy, try not to procrastinate or neglect your obligations. Be careful not to scatter your energy in all directions.

Try to concentrate on one thing at a time.

Don't be surprised if you feel restless, impetuous or impatient. These feelings may happen frequently during this dynamic month.

Channel this energy into developing potential within yourself that you have neglected.

This energy is busy energy. Take advantage of this burst of energy to make things happen, but remember to nurture your relationships with family and close connections.

Key Number 9

Try to understand, respect and consider everyone's needs.

An unselfish and charitable approach will prove to be the best approach in this cycle month. It's a domestic energy, so it's important to make your home environment as comfortable and harmonious as possible.

Your family or close friends will probably need some help. Do what you need to do, but don't look for acknowledgement. Just know you're doing the right thing.

Don't be pushy. Allow matters to fall comfortably into place. Be careful not to meddle in the affairs of others. This means, only give advice when it is requested.

You may find you have a tendency to be overly helpful. Just be sure you only intervene where it's necessary and wanted.

Having said all that—don't let friends or family take advantage of your generous nature. You don't want to be a doormat.