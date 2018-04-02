Your numerology cycles April 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.





Key Number 1

Look within.

It's spring. A time to get out in nature—in this cycle energy preferably—by yourself. This month's cycle energy promotes solitude. If ever there was a time for long walks in the park, by the water, or even in the forest, this is it.

A time for deep reflection, for asking the questions—

Who am I?

Where am I going?

What do I want in my life from this time forward?

This is a wonderful opportunity to get to know yourself by listening to your own inner dialogue.

Are you a glass half-full person?

If you are not—why not?

Start a journal if you don't already have one. Be courageous and look inside.

Key Number 2

Get ready to blossom.

This is a harvest cycle: a time to enjoy your power and reap the harvest of hard work done in the past. Explore possibilities for additional growth and be ready to expand.

Keep an eye on your financial picture. This is a time when money will be featured in your thinking, but it's also a time when you may be lucky financially.

Go along with new and progressive ideas which may pop up in your consciousness. But remember to be realistic.

Notice a tendency to be more organized and efficient. If you follow this inclination you can accomplish a great deal this month.

Key Number 3

A time of significant endings and transitions.

Take inventory of your personal and emotional life. Be honest with yourself, especially relating to projects that are not working, or relationships which are draining.

This is a time to do an inventory of what works in your life and what does not—and do a ruthless self appraisal of what to keep and what to let go of.

Take good care of your physical health— in times of such emotional sensitivity you may be more physically vulnerable.

Be honest with yourself about your habitual thinking patterns and make adjustments, especially where you need to be more optimistic.

Key Number 4

New beginnings.

This cycle month’s energy is ideal to make any changes that you have been contemplating. Examine your relationships on all levels and decide if you need to break free of any of them.

This month offers the possibility for exciting change, dramatic progress and new beginnings. It's very important to take advantage of the progressive, if somewhat confusing, energy which comes whenever we start a new cycle major or minor.

Plant new seeds that you want to develop during the remainder of this year.

You probably feel considerably more energetic, and perhaps more assertive, than you have felt for some time.

Be ready to be a leader.

Key Number 5

Work from the shadows.