Your numerology cycles: April

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.









Key Number 1

This cycle month’s energy is about endings, so tie up the loose ends of the past and leave nothing incomplete. It may take a real effort on your part, but it will be worth it in the long run.

Having a clean space to start over next month is a wonderful strategy for the beginning of a minor cycle.

Wherever you have been trying and trying and not succeeding, wonder if perhaps you should abandon that effort and make a fresh start on another project.

It's very important in this month to take some time to rest your body.

Key Number 2

Spring feels like new beginnings for almost everyone and everything. New plants, new diets, everything green and fresh.

Especially for you.

This cycle month is about new beginnings: a time to evaluate and decide what is going to be the focus of your energy. Even if you're not a gardener, this is a time for planting seeds for the future.

Key Number 3

Hide your light! This month cycle energy is best served if you are quiet and modest.

Being careful to stay out of the spotlight is a very good idea. Socially, you are most effective when you stay on the down-low, but that doesn't mean you are not a good communicator. In fact, speaking softly and diplomatically will move you forward in any situation. Just be sweet.

Keep your opinions to yourself, be tactful, and speak only positive energy, and you are safe.

Key Number 4

This cycle month’s energy is a time to celebrate. It's spring and you are blossoming. At the very least, it's important to know that you have the potential to blossom and be seen at your best.

The other side of this cycle energy can be a little pouty—but why express on the negative when there is so much to be pleased about? Look on the bright side use your creativity to produce positive solutions.

A wonderful month to party.

Key Number 5

Be patient.

This cycle month’s energy can be quite trying and testy—not an energy cycle in which you will have success with being a high flyer.

For the most part, it's safer to cruise at low altitude keep expectations modest and be quiet even if you feel like shouting in frustration.

At the same time, it's important to do your work as rigorously as possible. Pay attention to details and colour inside the lines only.

The next cycle month is a little more active, so hang on to your energy—you are going to need it.

Key Number 6

Are you holding on tight? Chaotic energy can creep up on you during this cycle month. It can't be avoided. You may even be a little accident-prone. You can be in a state of confusion if you are not careful.

Do everything you can to avoid physical accidents. There isn't much you can do to avoid verbal accidents. But in most cases, the less said, the better.

There is a tendency to be witty and sarcastic, so restrain yourself even if your inner critic has a lot to say about your surroundings.

Key Number 7

Stay close to home. This month’s cycle energy is cozy, in case you haven't noticed. Perhaps you have been too involved in being helpful to family and friends to really notice.

Romance can be rocky, especially if you are pushing to get a result that others are not in agreement with. If you are a cook or a gardener, this is the energy in which you can show your talent. Take some time to decorate or create a different ambience in your home.

Key Number 8

You need to stay quiet and reflective now.

This cycle energy is not a good time to be social, but the spiritual and psychological sides of your nature will be happy to ponder the meaning of your life.

This is a time to pay attention to your dreams and to so-called coincidences.

They will actually be synchronicities—though so-called coincidences—and if you pay attention, they will have messages that are important for you to notice.

Take some time to walk by the water or in the trees. Your connection with nature this month is strong and vibrant.

Key Number 9

You are in your power—have you noticed?

Many of the ideas you put into action months ago will now bear fruit. It is a time of harvest.

Watch to see your chickens come home to roost. Some will be fat and abundant, and others will be skinny and undernourished, but it's good to remember that they are the result of actions you took a few months ago.

Overall, this energy is very attuned to finances. If you have some spare coin, you may want to invest. Or perhaps a lottery ticket?