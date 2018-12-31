Your numerology cycles for 2019

Happy New Cycle Year!

In the last few years, instead of doing a forecast of influences for the month's cycle for January I, I have decided to do an all forecast for each Key Number for the whole new cycle year.

12 o'clock midnight rings in not only a new year for the planet, but also a New Cycle Year for everyone. Your Key Number remains the same, of course.

Please, please remember your Key Number is the key to your own personal cycle. It is not the same as your Life Path Number.

Remember—there are many parts to a numerology chart. Your Key Number is arrived at by simply taking the month and day of your birth adding them together and reducing them to one number. That number is the key.

Your life Path number is not the Key to your cycles.

Calculate your key number.

To find out what this year has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

The universal cycle for the world in 2019 is 3.

A 3 cycle for the year for the world, is meant to be more lighthearted, creative, and communicating time.

The world can certainly use some lighthearted energy now, so let's hope this coming year is full of international communication, creativity, and generally news that gives us more optimism for the future of the world.

Key Number 1

Hard work and attention to detail is the key to success.

2019 can be one of the most productive years in the last nine years—if you put your head down and work.

This is not such a good cycle year for launching new ideas.

The energy of this cycle year is more productive if you concentrate on consolidating what has already been created, shoring up the foundations of ideas and projects that have begun 3 years ago, and generally correcting any cracks that may have developed in any of your projects.

Hard work, attention to detail, organizing and creating stability in your family life, work life, and health are areas where you have the most success.

At the same time, this is a very physical year. This is the year of the body and earth. Needless to say, earthiness goes along with sexiness.

Enjoy.

Key Number 2

A time of unexpected events.

Fasten your seatbelt: this cycle year is one of unexpected events twists and turns and unexpected changes. In fact, it is known as the year of the unexpected event.

It's important to keep to a practical routine in this very flexible cycle energy. There is a tendency to overdo, and a consistent routine is more likely to keep you on track and not exhausted.

This cycle year is an excellent year for travel. A degree of restlessness is bound to assert itself, and planning a vacation, especially somewhere around the middle of the yea, is a very good idea.

New ideas pop up in all aspects of your life. Be careful not to spread yourself too thinly. Many people in this cycle find themselves overextended by July.

New people are likely to pop up as important actors in the play of your life.

Be sure to listen to your intuition—that still small voice—which may warn you to pay attention to first impressions. Though it is often said first impressions are not accurate, if you listen to your intuition at the very beginning of things, you are more likely to be accurate in that first moment of perception.

This cycle year can be impulsive, even if you are usually solid as a rock.

Be especially aware of your creativity. Ideas pop up and even if you don't act on them immediately, which perhaps is not always a good idea, there may be a few diamonds hidden among those first intuitive influences.

Make notes. This is a cycle energy when writers flourish. Even if you're not usually into recording your life this may be a good time to take notes.

Think before you speak. This cycle energy, on the negative side, can cause you to speak without thinking and create uncomfortable situations. Be careful of sarcasm.

Key Number 3

Stay home and be cozy.

This cycle year, you will find yourself in service to others. This is especially true relating to your family and loved ones. Try not to run away from family responsibilities, as daunting as they may seem. Flight will not work. Wherever you go, you will find yourself being helpful to others, so it might as well be those close to you.

Romantic relationships may show up this year. This cycle energy is perfect for love and romance. However, a few challenges are bound to show up in close relationships whether new or well-established. Prepare to be challenged on the relationship front, but also to be nurtured and cared for.

You may find you want to be a homebody. In fact, it's almost certain that you will want to stay close to home and make that home as beautiful as you possibly can. Learning to cook or brushing up on your cooking skills is always a good idea under this cycle energy. It’s quite possible you will find yourself nurturing others, so you might as well learn to do it comfortably and confidently.

Others will demand your time, and you will give it generously. However, it's important to know where your boundaries lie.

Key Number 4

A time for going within.

This cycle year will be full of mystery and sensitivity. At the same time, you may find yourself being the one who analyses everything.

Though you may not be the kind of person who feels therapy is a good idea, if it has ever crossed your mind, this may be the time to investigate it.