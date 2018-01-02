Your numerology cycles for 2018

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Cycle year 2018: At the beginning of the year, rather than focusing on the cycle month which I usually do, I like to give an overview of the cycle year that each of the key numbers will experience.

As our personal cycles change every year, the world's cycle changes as well. 2017 was the beginning of a new nine-year cycle for the world, and new beginnings bring uncertainty. This may be an understatement when we speak of the year just past.

2018 is a two-cycle year for the world. 2 is a quiet passive energy, and at its best, peace and harmony prevail. It is a year of quiet waiting. Things may slow down a little, and after the confusion of last year, this is not a bad thing. It will give the world time to reorient and adjust values and perceptions of what is truly important.

Just a note about cycles:

Everything revolves in cycles, and our personal cycles rule the years, months, and days of our lives.

The overall energy of your personal cycle year has a great deal of influence and is like an umbrella cycle.

The energy of this cycle month, determined by your Key number, is important, but the cycle year is the overarching energy within which all other cycles exist.

Key Number 1

This is a 3 Cycle Year for you.

During a three-cycle year, it's important to concentrate on your creativity. Remember that creativity is not limited to artistic expression.

All creativity begins with an idea. Creative idea-producing and problem-solving are the root of everything created in the world.

Though you may not be an artist, in the way of producing art, you can be an artist at creative idea producing and problem-solving.

Pay attention and watch for opportunities for problem-solving, but also watch for opportunities for self-improvement this year. This applies, not only to your creative talents, but to any intuitive or inspirational ideas you may be thinking about.

This cycle should be social: Make new friends and enjoy old ones. More than any other cycle year in your cycle pattern, this is most likely to bring pleasurable experiences and adventures. Be careful not to neglect your obligations even though you may have a strong urge to socialize or party.

If you are in a relationship presently, this is a good time to take a romantic holiday.

Though this is a social cycle year, it's a good idea to avoid too many superficial activities or self-indulgent situations. Also be careful of overspending. Don't waste money or energy. Try to spread sunshine wherever you go.

Key Number 2

This is a 4 Cycle Year for you.

You may have already noticed a leaning towards organization. Whether you purge your closets, or change the organization of a company or a family, this cycle urges you to create order and stability.

It is wise in this cycle to complete all your work as it occurs, and to work at building a secure base for your future.

This is not the easiest year in your cycle pattern. There will be challenges and tests, emotionally and materially.

Anything that is not complete, and that you are avoiding completing, will cause difficulty.

Concentrate on what must be done in all areas of your life. Be prepared to buckle down and do whatever work is there to be done. You may be surprised at how satisfying finishing or organizing will feel for you this year.

You may have gathered this is not a year to play. It is a time to be serious and thorough in everything you do. It's a good idea to stabilize any parts of your life that needs strengthening. Look for areas where you are not satisfied with your results and see what you can do to put things in order. It will make you feel better.

In case you haven't noticed, this is not a time to be a dreamer. It is a time to be efficient, economical and rational, especially when dealing with financial matters.

You will probably feel a bit restricted. If you can change your point of view on this, and see how well you are putting things together, it will make hard work more acceptable.

Take good care of your health this year. Emotionally, you will be quite sensitive and not comfortable with criticism. Be careful not to overreact.