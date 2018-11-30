Of piety and dubiety

Skip dinner when you attend Seven Tyrants' production of Doubt. The

100-minute show starts at 7 p.m., a full hour ahead of most Vancouver

curtain times.

That's so as to get you in and out of the company's cramped, 20-seat,

third-floor walk-up venue atop the iconic Penthouse strip club before

the mainstage "exotics" start their bumps and grinds downstairs. A

gamut of pole dancers would hardly comport with the churchy tenor of

John Patrick Shanley's two-act morality play set in the 1960's milieu

of a U.S. inner-city Catholic Middle School.

The show's early start puts you back out on Seymour Street by 9

o'clock, in plenty of time for after-theatre supper. And, rest

assured, this paradoxical script will leave you with plenty of grist

for table talk.

An unsettling claustrophobia grips you as soon as you enter the room,

even before any actors appear. Far from embracing the Seven Tyrants'

norm of spare décor, set designers Lynda and Gary Chu have crammed the

space with all the stolid paraphernalia of a parochial academy and its

attendant church: stained glass windows, a carved pulpit, a garden

grotto enshrining a Madonna icon, an imposing principal's desk

complete with oaken swivel chair and anodized rubber dial-up

telephone.

So jam-packed is the scene that director Bill Devine has to block much

of the action in the narrow, relatively unobstructed band right at the

edge of the micro-stage. The three protagonists – flinty old Sister

Aloysius (Tallulah Winkelman), dewy young Sister James (Olivia Lang)

and groovy Father Flynn (David Thomas Newham) – sidle along with an

audible swish of clerical habits, practically rubbing knees with

front-row attendees.

But their outward show of sacerdotal gravity belies the seething

conflicts that rive Saint Nicholas parish and the broader society.

It's the Sixties, after all (as sound designer Daniel Deorksen keeps

reminding us with a montage of iconic period pop tunes and monastic

plainsong) – the heyday of civil rights struggles, Flower Power and

Vatican II church reforms.

Father Flynn flourishes in the fresh breeze that's blowing in from

Rome. From the pulpit he eloquently indicts bigotry and lauds the

human fellowship of Doubt as a needed spur to Faith. He befriends his

young charges, coaching boys' basketball and specially taking under

his wing the beleaguered first black student in the newly-integrated

school.

Sister Aloysius, the school's principal, knows better. She's honed her

tart realism and steely generalship over decades of experience as a

teaching nun and even a pre-convent stint of married life before she

was widowed in "the Hitler war."

Amidst a world of menacing uncertainty, the church has served her as a

safe haven of discipline, doctrine and routine. And those are the

blessings she's determined to confer upon her students. She's not out

for their love; rather, above all, just to keep them in line – a

project unconscionably undercut by Flynn and his fripperies.

So she orders her neophyte underling, Sister James, to squelch her

progressive education whimsies and curb her especial enthusiasm for

any particular subject or student. And when the young nun reluctantly

reports a private "counseling session" between the new black student

and the priest, Sister Aloysius immediately assumes the worst and

launches a scorched earth campaign to oust Flynn from the parish.

Step one is to summon the boy's mother (Liza Huget) for a conference

and spell out her suspicions. Shockingly, the mother is unfazed. She's

just grateful that her son has an adult protector, whatever the

underpinning of the relationship. But the opening gambit draws a

furious Flynn into the principal's office.

How dare she cast such groundless aspersions? What's more, church

hierarchy would dictate that she submit any such concerns to her (all

male) superiors. Hierarchy be damned, she retorts. She's worked her

nuns' network at his previous parishes to probe why he's cycled

through so many postings.

This turns out to be pure bluff, a sting. But it's enough to deflate

the priest into seeking yet another transfer. So Saint Nicholas' Flynn

"problem" has been "solved" or, more accurately, merely displaced to

somewhere else. And, meanwhile, the school's first black student is

left bereft and unprotected.

Even Sister Aloysius dissolves in tears at the ambivalence of this

equivocal outcome. It's left to her underling, Sister James, to

console her as they both enter into the liberating fellowship of

Doubt, as per Flynn's opening sermon.

The much-revived play has been a repertory theatre staple ever since

its 2004 U.S. premiere. The 2008 movie version, with Meryl Streep and

Philip Seymour Hoffman, looks definitive on YouTube.

But not for me. Brilliant as it is, all the film's fancy framing,

camera angles and establishing shots only serve to blunt the force of

Shanley's avowed "parable." The moral stakes feel so much higher with

live actors who have real-time skin – not mere celluloid – in the

game.

All the more so in the resonant confines of Seven Tyrants'

nano-blackbox. There, up close and personal, Winkelman's obsession

takes on a commanding force and Newham's empathic humanity shines

through its shroud of guilt. Lang's innocent altruism turns her into a

battleground between these two dueling charismas. And Huget projects a

world-weary tenacity beyond the reach of any cloister.

Director Devine has melded the four co-stars so that each performance,

riveting in its own right, impeccably supports the others. Don't miss

Doubt. It runs through December 14th.