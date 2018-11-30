Friends, with strings attached"

Friends don’t let friends write off a frigid Sunday afternoon. So over

500 Friends of Chamber Music (FOCM) braved unseasonable cold last week

to fill up most of the Vancouver Playhouse for a long-awaited matinee.



And the attraction wasn’t even Christmas-themed kiddie fare; rather

the return visit of the Takács Quartet. The FOCM has hosted the group

annually ever since 1982, when the famed string ensemble rebased from

its native Hungary to Colorado.



Over the years, the Takács roster has changed, so that by now cellist

András Fejér is the only holdout from the original foursome. But the

quartet has repeatedly renewed itself with new members, often

recruited from the first chairs of esteemed symphony orchestras. The

current line-up includes first violin Edward Dusinberre, second violin

Harumi Rhodes and violist Geraldine Walther.



Just watching them on the Playhouse stage suggests why such virtuosi

forsake prestigious symphonic berths to meld into the intimacy of

ensemble work. They visibly revel in each other’s musicianship and the

limpid transparency of the chamber repertoire as they cycle through

quartets from Haydn (D minor, Op. 76, #2) through Shostakovich (D

major, Op. 83, #4) to Brahms (A minor, Op. 51, #2).



No orchestral mishmash for the FOCM. The four-strand weave of each

musical texture is explicitly clear, yet the integration of the voices

is seamless. This magic is even more striking onstage than on disc.

The performers are obviously transported by the music.



The two women swoop and sway in their seats. The men can’t even be

contained in chairs; they’re given cushy piano benches. Even so, they

practically levitate off the upholstery, Dusinberre with the fanciful

flights of his upper register filigree and Fejér with the sheer gusto

of his double stops. Walther anchors all this ornamentation into

fluent melodic lines, which Rhodes punctuates with deft pizzicato.



Haydn and Brahms are well represented in the Takács discography;

Shostakovich less so, they handled his atonal lyricism with aplomb.

Nevertheless, the group chose to end with the lush romanticism of

Brahms, building up to a rousing canon to send the Friends back out

into the wind-chill.



Plenty more in store from FOCM this season, including a January date

with the Ehnes Quartet and the Smetana Trio in February. March brings

the Emerson String Quartet and the Julliard Quartet, followed by the

Elias Quartet in April. For the full schedule, check out their

website, friendsofchambermusic.ca.