Introduction to four opinions on the proposed Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion

The tanker port is on the traditional territory of the Tsleil-Waututh First Nation and Councillor Charlene Aleck isn't pulling any punches in her opposition to the consultation process, the pipeline, the tankers and the political maneuverings behind Trudeau's approval.

By contrast, Sandy Garossino isn't sure environmentalists can recognize a good deal when it lands in their laps. Far from being the hill to die on, Garossino makes the case that letting Kinder Morgan proceed is necessary to ensure climate progress in Alberta and nation-wide.

Sven Biggs, writing on behalf of the environmental group, Stand, argues that fighting Kinder Morgan is critical to advance reconciliation, strengthen climate action and defend nature.