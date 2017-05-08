Tsleil-Waututh Nation launch "selfie billboard” highlighting pipeline expansion issues in B.C. election

Vancouver Observer 
May 8th, 2017
Photo of Tsleil-Waututh Nation Sacred Trust Initiative communications coordinator Ben West by the 'selfie billboard' on May 2, 2017.

The Tsleil-Waututh Nation (TWN) Sacred Trust Initiative launched an unusual and eye-catching project to spread the word to British Columbian  voters on how to use the B.C. election to halt this controversial project.

“We will use every opportunity we have to defend the coast from this pipeline and tanker project that is so dangerous for all living things” said Charlene Aleck, elected Councillor and spokesperson from the TWN Sacred Trust Initiative, in a news release.

TWN’s Sacred Trust recently unveiled a first of its kind "selfie billboard" last week. Now, passers-by on Expo Blvd approaching Carrall street will see a big yellow sign inviting them to take a picture of themselves standing next to a message on the billboard proclaiming: “I’m Another Voter Against the Pipeline”. A bus shelter version of the ad is also in North Burnaby at Hastings and Kensington.

“The idea is we want to give people a unique way to spread the word to their friends and families that other people like them are using this election to stop the Kinder Morgan pipeline and tanker proposal” said Ben West, Communications Coordinator for the TWN Sacred Trust Initiative.

The TWN Sacred Trust has also set up a custom built “sign making tool” on a campaign website: ImAnother.ca

“The politicians and oil executives that try to sell these projects to the public paint a picture of pipeline opponents being a radical fringe group but the reality is it’s all kinds of people from all walks of life that love this coast” said Aleck.

“A wide array of people are concerned about climate change and many want to focus on working collaboratively and respectfully with First Nations. This campaign gives everyone the ability to make it clear that we all have a right to care and a right to be heard,” said Aleck “Social media makes it easy for us to remind - our friends and neighbours that we can make a difference on May 9.”  

Read More:

Vancouver Observer's bio

More from Vancouver Observer

See more
Gitxsan leaders join BC First Nations to vote for Anyone But Clark (ABC)
Indigenomics: Raising our understanding, raising our relationships

More in News

Offshore teachers

"We are scared and we feel abandoned" —Teachers at BC-certified school in South Korea plead for help from government

Fourteen “BC-certified” teachers who work at a B.C. Ministry of Education-certified offshore school have been ordered to leave South Korea.
Patti BacchusApr 27th, 2017

Indigenomics: Raising our understanding, raising our relationships

An interview with recently appointed Senior Advisor to the Federal Finance Minister, Carol Anne Hilton.
Vancouver ObserverApr 19th, 2017
Snowboarder in the Blackcomb Halfpipe, WSSF 2017

World Ski and Snowboard Festival 2017: Spring is surprisingly snowy

WSSF2017 celebrates mountain culture in a town beset by economic and environmental change.
Jordan Yerman Apr 13th, 2017
Speak up about this article on Facebook or Twitter. Do this by liking Vancouver Observer on Facebook or following us @Vanobserver on Twitter. We'd love to hear from you.

Related stories

My First Nations community wants solar energy not Kinder Morgan…will you walk with us?

Environment
Vancouver Observer

An Open Letter to Prime Minister Trudeau - Why the Kinder Morgan Pipeline is not ok

News
Sponsored Content

Introduction to four opinions on the proposed Kinder Morgan pipeline expansion

Opinion
Chris Hatch

Tsleil-Waututh nation calls on BC NDP to apply its "Made in BC" pipeline assessment to Kinder Morgan as well as Enbridge

Environment
Press Release
//-->