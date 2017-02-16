Trump sons to attend grand opening of Vancouver tower and hotel

The Canadian Press 
Feb 16th, 2017
Donald Trump Jr., left, and Eric Trump, son's of President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017 Photo by Carolyn Kaster/AP.

Two of U.S. President Donald Trump's sons have been confirmed as attending the grand opening later this month of a new hotel in Vancouver that bears their father's name.

Public relations firm Talk Shop says Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump will participate in the opening for the Trump International Hotel and Tower on Feb. 28.

The $360-million building has been the site of protests including a women's march in recent months.

Mayor Gregor Robertson sent a letter to the tower's developers in December 2015 asking to drop the Trump name, writing that the city is known for its diversity and equality while Trump was calling for a ban on Muslim people entering the U.S. as a candidate for the Republican party's nomination.

The Trump name was not dropped but an online prankster temporarily renamed the site Dump International Hotel and Tower on Google Maps in November.

The tower, designed by architect Arthur Erickson, is 69 stories tall with 147 luxury guest rooms.

It features a Spa by Ivanka Trump, two lounges and a fine dining restaurant.

B.C. throne speech promises to pay people back as election nears
Parole board removes residency restriction for Air India perjurer

B.C. fishing industry upset over pending announcement of marine protection area

The federal government's decision to ban all fishing in some marine protected areas off Canada's west coast threatens the livelihoods of hundreds of Canadians and ignores years of discussions with...
Geordon OmandFeb 16th, 2017

Make a healthy choice by filling half your plate with fruit and vegetables

Health Minister Terry Lake and Agriculture Minister Norm Letnick joined Half Your Plate ambassador chef Michael Smith in a cooking demonstration to remind British Columbians how important it is to...
Vancouver ObserverFeb 15th, 2017

B.C. throne speech promises to pay people back as election nears

The B.C. government says it is time to reap the financial rewards of sustained budget surpluses, promising taxpayers Tuesday that they can expect to see some relief in next week's budget. Premier...
The Canadian PressFeb 15th, 2017
