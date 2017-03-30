Rural British Columbians oppose trophy hunting of grizzly bears

Practically three-in-four voters in five rural British Columbia constituencies are opposed to the practice.

Vancouver Observer 
Mar 30th, 2017
Grizzly bear relaxing in the Great Bear Rainforest. Photo by Andrew S. Wright.

The majority of British Columbians living in rural ridings oppose trophy hunting of grizzly bears, a poll conducted by Insights West on behalf of the Commercial Bear Viewing Association has found.

The results, based on a telephone study conducted in late January, show that 74% of voters in five rural ridings with strong hunting traditions are opposed to the trophy grizzly hunt.

The results align with a 2015 Insights West survey, where 91% of British Columbians voiced opposition to trophy hunting. This is the first in-depth poll carried out to gauge attitudes to this issue in the Interior.

The percentage of voters who opposed the trophy hunting of grizzly bears stands at 81% in Kamloops North Thompson, 79% in Boundary Similkameen, 78% in Fraser Nicola, 66% in Cariboo North and 65% in Kootenay East.

“This poll categorically shows that there is no urban-rural divide on the issue of grizzly trophy hunting, something that has been asserted endlessly by politicians,” says Julius Strauss of the Commercial Bear Viewing Association.

“British Columbians want an end to trophy hunting by a clear majority, even in deeply rural ridings with strong hunting traditions. It's time government policy reflected that reality.”

“Few voters who cast a ballot for either of the two major provincial parties in 2013 are satisfied with the status quo on grizzly trophy hunting,” says Mario Canseco, Vice President, Public Affairs at Insights West. “Voicing support for the current state of affairs is not bound to be a winner with voters at their doorstep.”

The Commercial Bear Viewing Association represents the interests of bear-viewing operators in British Columbia. Its purpose is to develop guidelines and policies for the industry and make recommendations to government. It is calling for a ban on the hunting of grizzly bears in the province, a move that it believes would make environmental and economic sense.

Insights West is a progressive, Western-based, full-service marketing research company. It exists to serve the market with insights-driven research solutions and interpretive analysis through leading-edge tools, normative databases, and senior-level expertise across a broad range of public and private sector organizations. Insights West is based in Vancouver and Calgary.

Results are based on a telephone study conducted by Insights West from January 24 to January 31, 2017 among 400 voters in Boundary-Similkameen, Caribou North, Fraser Nicola, Kamloops-North Thompson and Kootenay East provincial constituencies. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region. The margin of error – which measures sample variability – is +/- 4.9 percentage points.


Read More:

Vancouver Observer's bio

More from Vancouver Observer

See more
Conservation campaign aims to save BC’s grizzly bears, one bite at a time
Peacegeeks among top 10 finalists for Google Canada Impact Challenge

More in News

Conservation campaign aims to save BC’s grizzly bears, one bite at a time

As the grizzly trophy hunt opens this weekend across B.C., Raincoast Conservation Society and Denman Island Chocolate will be launching a “Grizzly Bar” to help raise funds to protect bears in B.C.’s...
Vancouver ObserverMar 31st, 2017

Ten charges laid in oil spill that fouled English Bay beaches in Vancouver

Charges have been laid against the owners of the MV Marathassa nearly two years after a leak of bunker fuel fouled the beaches of English Bay in Vancouver, but the company is trying to scuttle the...
Laura KaneMar 31st, 2017
Bernard Richard

Underfunding for B.C. aboriginal agencies means kids removed from homes: report

British Columbia's indigenous kids are being removed from their homes and placed in care because of underfunding from both provincial and federal governments, says the province's representative for...
Camille BainsMar 30th, 2017
Speak up about this article on Facebook or Twitter. Do this by liking Vancouver Observer on Facebook or following us @Vanobserver on Twitter. We'd love to hear from you.

Related stories

Who shot 'Big Momma’?

News
Mychaylo Prystupa

B.C. animal rights group offers reward for tips on graphic video of grizzly bear hunt

News
Elizabeth McSheffrey

Grizzly bear population at risk as B.C. Liberal government aligns with trophy hunters

News
Claire Hume

Lack of rigorous science to support B.C.'s grizzly bear trophy hunt

News
Claire Hume
//-->