Prescription opioid use grew in B.C. ahead of overdose crisis: study

Geordon Omand 
Dec 27th, 2016
Prescription pill bottle containing oxycodone and acetaminophen are shown in this June 20, 2012 file photo. Photo by Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press.

The number of people using prescription opioids long-term in British Columbia was growing at a "silent but steady" rate for years before the current overdose crisis erupted, a new study has found.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia show that between 2005 and 2012, there was a steady increase in the use of prescription opioids for treatment periods lasting three months or longer, excluding cancer treatment or end-of-life care.

Kate Smolina, a medical researcher and the study's primary author, said the percentage of long-term opioid users in B.C. jumped from two per cent of the total population to 2.4 per cent within that eight-year period. That's a jump of only 0.4 percentage points, but a relative spike of 19 per cent.

"Two per cent may sound like it's not very much, but it's actually quite a bit. In B.C., it translates to about 100,000," Smolina said.

Opioid use became a major concern in B.C. this year, as 755 people died from illicit drug overdoses between January and the end of November. The BC Coroners Service has said the powerful opioid fentanyl was detected in about 60 per cent of the deaths.

Smolina's study aimed to understand the numbers, patterns and frequencies of long-term prescription opioid use in B.C. It revealed that while the number of new users every year is stable, the total number of people using prescription opioids is growing.

For every 19 people who began long-term use of opioids, 16 existing users stopped therapy, Smolina said.

"To provide some context, the number of new users is generally comparable to the number of people who are newly diagnosed with diabetes every year in B.C., or about three times the number of people hospitalized for stroke or heart attack," said Smolina, who now works for the B.C. Center for Disease Control.

The research also showed that 10 per cent of patients using the drugs long-term — excluding those in palliative care or who are suffering from cancer — account for 67 per cent of all opioid prescriptions, or 87 per cent of what Smolina referred to as "morphine equivalents." The unit is used to standardize the various types of opioid drugs for comparison.

The research found that about a quarter of everyday users consume at least 200 morphine equivalents of opioids per day.

The amount exceeds the 120 morphine equivalents recommended as a "watchful dose" in the prescription guidelines of the United States Centre for Disease Control and the B.C. College of Physicians and Surgeons.

"Two-hundred is very high ... multiple times over what the starting dose would be," Smolina said. "You don't want to go there. And if you are there, you try to taper (a patient) from that."

Opioids are effective short-term pain management, but the absence of evidence for their effectiveness as long-term pain treatment — and evidence of long-term harm — suggests the government needs to invest in alternative treatments, she said.

"The lesson here is that we have the acute problem of overdoses on the streets, but I also want to bring light to the fact that there's also this silent but steady other problem that's growing, which are these patients who are dependent on opioids," Smolina said.

"It's becoming more and more of them — and invariably some will turn to (the street)."

 

Read More:

Geordon Omand's bio

More from Geordon Omand

See more
Miss Canada uses beauty pageant to fight China on human rights
B.C. Law Society seeks appeal against Christian university's proposed law school

More in News

Benefit or boondoggle? Housing experts chime in on B.C.'s homeowner loans

Economists are panning the British Columbia government's recent pledge to help first-time homebuyers get into the housing market by pitching in for the down payment. Experts say the policy could end...
The Canadian PressDec 22nd, 2016

Trudeau sells Trans Mountain decision, talks overdose deaths during B.C. visit

During his first visit to British Columbia since the controversial approval of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau grappled with two major issues facing the province...
Laura KaneDec 21st, 2016

Trudeau promises two emergency towing vessels for West Coast

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says two emergency towing vessels that were promised as part of a federal plan to protect Canada's oceans will operate on the West Coast. Trudeau toured a Canadian Coast...
The Canadian PressDec 20th, 2016
Speak up about this article on Facebook or Twitter. Do this by liking Vancouver Observer on Facebook or following us @Vanobserver on Twitter. We'd love to hear from you.

Related stories

B.C. first in Canada to declare public health emergency after fentanyl overdoses

News
The Canadian Press

Fentanyl a main cause in surge in B.C. drug deaths this year: coroner

News
The Canadian Press

Grief and music follow uncle's loss to BC's fentanyl crisis

News
Fram Dinshaw
//-->