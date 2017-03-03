PM to discuss overdose crisis with first responders, health-care workers in B.C.

The Canadian Press 
Mar 3rd, 2017
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with B.C. Premier Christy Clark during a meeting, in Vancouver on Thursday, March 2, 2017. Photo by Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet with first responders and health-care workers in Vancouver today to discuss the illicit drug overdose crisis that has claimed 922 lives in British Columbia last year.

Following a tour of Canadian Forces Base Esquimalt near Victoria on Thursday, Trudeau said his government is taking the crisis seriously and monitoring the situation closely.

In his last visit to British Columbia in December, Trudeau said he met with people in the Vancouver's Downtown Eastside who raised concerns about expanding hours for safe consumption sites.

He said the recently announced $10 million of federal funds for the province is aimed at improving the response to the crisis.

While legislation to legalize marijuana is planned to be introduced before the summer, Trudeau said it's the only illegal drug under review.

He said regulating the sale of marijuana will protect young people and take money away from criminal gangs, but the government is drawing the line at pot when it comes to legalizing illicit drugs.

"We are not planning on including any other illicit substances in the move towards legalizing and controlling and regulating," he said.

Until new legislation is in effect, Trudeau said repeatedly that current laws criminalizing marijuana remain in place.

Despite his comments, the issue of pot shops which are rampant in several B.C. municipalities including the capital Victoria was not raised during his meeting with the city's mayor Thursday afternoon.

Instead, Mayor Lisa Helps said they discussed the overdose crisis, green technology, the city's cruise ship terminal and housing.

Premier Christy Clark met with Trudeau on Thursday evening in Vancouver, but no details about their discussion have been released.

Trudeau will be taking questions today at a conference for the Young President's Organization, a group that supports and connects young chief executives of companies around the world.

Read More:

The Canadian Press's bio

More from The Canadian Press

See more
Trump sons to attend grand opening of Vancouver tower and hotel
B.C. throne speech promises to pay people back as election nears

More in News

Adults exposed to alcohol before birth appear prone to health conditions: survey

Myles Himmelreich has struggled with significant joint pain since he was a teen, yet he didn't get a proper diagnosis of arthritis until he was in his mid-30s. His young age and the fact he is...
Linda GivetashMar 3rd, 2017

Low supply and snow limit Vancouver-area home sales in February

Home sales across the Vancouver area were down dramatically in February compared with last year's record-breaking pace, while prices across the region remained more stable. The Real Estate Board of...
Laura KaneMar 2nd, 2017

John Furlong warmly received at fundraiser after initially being uninvited

Former Vancouver Olympics CEO John Furlong received a standing ovation at a University of British Columbia fundraiser Tuesday while a handful of protesters gathered outside to draw attention to abuse...
Laura KaneFeb 28th, 2017
Speak up about this article on Facebook or Twitter. Do this by liking Vancouver Observer on Facebook or following us @Vanobserver on Twitter. We'd love to hear from you.

Related stories

Town Hall Meeting on fentanyl overdose crisis draws large crowd

News
Tracy Giesz-Ramsay

B.C. drug overdose crisis, deadliest of long career, says health officer

News
Dirk Meissner

Canada's move to control fentanyl chemicals not enough to stem crisis: expert

News
Camille Bains

B.C. wants federal crackdown on fentanyl trafficking to fight health emergency

BC Health
The Canadian Press
//-->