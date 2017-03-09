Marijuana activists Marc and Jodie Emery arrested in Toronto, stores raided

The Canadian Press 
Mar 9th, 2017
Vancouver Police and RCMP officers standing guard in front of Marc and Jodie Emery's Cannabis Culture cafe, marijuana dispensary and headquarters in Vancouver. Photo courtesy Chris Hatch.

Prominent marijuana activists Marc and Jodie Emery have been arrested in Toronto and police are raiding several pot dispensaries associated with the couple.

Lawyer Jack Lloyd says the couple was taken into custody at Toronto's Pearson International Airport on Wednesday evening.

Neither Lloyd nor Toronto police could confirm what, if any, charges the Emerys are facing. Lloyd says the Emerys are due in a Toronto courtroom on Thursday.

The couple own the Cannabis Culture brand, which is used by a chain of 19 marijuana dispensaries in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

Police were seen raiding Cannabis Culture stores in several cities on Thursday. Vancouver police said its officers were carrying out search warrants in the city to help Toronto police with an investigation.

Toronto police said in a release that 11 search warrants were being executed in Toronto, the Hamilton area and Vancouver as part of a project targeting marijuana dispensaries. They said details on charges would be posted when available.

Marc Emery, the self-styled "Prince of Pot," was arrested at one of his new Montreal dispensaries in December and charged with drug trafficking.

The federal government is moving to legalize marijuana, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau emphasized late last year that the current laws exist.

Police forces across the country have been raiding pot shops in recent months and charging owners with trafficking-related offences.

Minister says ride-hailing service Uber will operate in B.C. by end of 2017
PM to discuss overdose crisis with first responders, health-care workers in B.C.

Minister says ride-hailing service Uber will operate in B.C. by end of 2017

British Columbia's Liberal government will allow ride-hailing services such as Uber to operate in the province by the end of this year, while introducing initiatives that it says will help the taxi...
The Canadian PressMar 8th, 2017

'Unacceptable' that some fuel from spill can't be cleaned: First Nation chief

An oily rainbow-like sheen on the waters surrounding a diesel fuel spill off the north coast of Vancouver Island cannot be cleaned up, sparking fears among a nearby First Nation that relies on clam...
Laura KaneMar 7th, 2017

Governments must do more to protect B.C. grizzlies, ban trophy hunt: report

A loss of habitat, decline in food sources and an annual, government-sanctioned trophy hunt is threatening the long-term survival of British Columbia's grizzly bear population, says a new report. The...
Geordon OmandMar 7th, 2017
