Lawsuit claims publicly funded ads boosting B.C. Liberal Party ahead of election

Linda Givetash 
Mar 21st, 2017
B.C. Premier Christy Clark speaks to reporters in Ottawa on Dec. 9, 2016. Photo by Alex Tétreault.

Two Vancouver lawyers have filed a proposed class-action lawsuit against the British Columbia government and the governing Liberal party alleging misuse of taxpayer dollars for partisan advertising.

David Fai and Paul Doroshenko filed a notice of claim in B.C. Supreme Court alleging the provincial government spent taxpayer dollars on advertising last year that enhanced the B.C. Liberal Party's image while promoting the province.

They assert that the government spent as much as $15 million on ads enhancing the Liberal party and they want it to reimburse the province for those commercials if the court finds they are partisan.

"We're saying that's a misappropriation of public funds and a breach of the public trust and it needs to end," Fai said at a news conference outside the courthouse Monday.

Advanced Education Minister Andrew Wilkinson responded on behalf of the government, saying in a statement that it uses the ads to inform the public about important services and programs including the opioid overdose crisis that killed more than 900 people last year.

The government has seen an increase in the public participation in programs when they are advertised, he said, adding that "these campaigns clearly work."

He said the government has worked with the auditor general to ensure information campaigns are fact-based, inform the public and adhere to policies that state no public funds should be used for political advertising.

The Liberal party was not immediately available to respond to the claims made in the court documents.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Doroshenko said they want the court to determine whether ads in the lead-up to the May 9 provincial election are non-partisan.

David Trapp, a White Rock resident who is the representative plaintiff, told reporters that he watched government ads while undergoing cancer treatment last year and he says he believes that money could have been better spent on the health care system.

The lawyers say the case could take months or years to make it through the courts, but they intend to file an injunction ahead of the election in an effort to stop the ads.

 

Read More:

Linda Givetash's bio

More from Linda Givetash

See more
Adults exposed to alcohol before birth appear prone to health conditions: survey
No cause of death yet for aquarium belugas, but facility to expand its exhibit

More in News

Statement from Mayor Gregor Robertson on major housing, transit investments in federal budget

Vancouver is grappling with a tough affordability crisis and today’s federal budget is an encouraging step to tackle our biggest challenges - with meaningful investments in housing, public transit...
Vancouver ObserverMar 22nd, 2017

Ottawa's recovery plan for West Coast's endangered orcas criticized as too weak

The federal government has released a recovery plan for an endangered population of killer whales likely to be in the path of increased oil tanker traffic off British Columbia's southern coast. But...
Bob WeberMar 14th, 2017

Clark wants all-party input on party donations panel; rules out taxpayer funding

Premier Christy Clark wants an independent panel to review political financing in British Columbia, but her political opponents are accusing the Liberal government of delaying reforms by not backing...
Dirk MeissnerMar 14th, 2017
Speak up about this article on Facebook or Twitter. Do this by liking Vancouver Observer on Facebook or following us @Vanobserver on Twitter. We'd love to hear from you.

Related stories

Opinion: BC Liberals must pull government ads in lead up to 2013 election

Commentary
Dermod Travis
//-->