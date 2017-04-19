Indigenomics: Raising our understanding, raising our relationships

An interview with recently appointed Senior Advisor to the Federal Finance Minister, Carol Anne Hilton.

Vancouver Observer 
Apr 19th, 2017
Carol Anne Hilton. Photo courtesy SFU News.

Carol Anne is a keynote speaker at the Hopeful Economics Summit on April 21-22 in Vancouver. She  was recently appointed Senior Advisor to the Federal Finance Minister.

CEO of Transformation, she teaches Indigenomics at Simon Fraser University. She is a recognized leading First Nation’s business entrepreneur with a Masters Degree in Business Management (MBA) from the University of Hertfordshire, England.

Carol Anne is from the Nuu chah nulth Nation on Vancouver Island. She's currently authoring ‘Indigenomics – a Global Power Shift’ and her presentation will offer a sneak peak at the introductory chapter.

You’ve coined the term “Indigenomics.” In fact you teach a course in it. Can you give a 101 explanation of what it means?

INdigenomics is the intentional claim  and creation of space for the emerging modern Indigenous economy. Indigenomics is a way to connect modern economic experience and linking to lands management, business and entrepreneurship.
 
You say that for indigenous communities economic development must be linked to social identity. What do you mean by that?
 
First Nations economies have thrived for thousands of years. Today, as First Nations communities are increasing the management and governance function of their traditional lands and resources- the need to connect these processes to both economic development, social well-being and local economy are essential for long term growth.

 

Can you describe some situations where that has occurred?

When you look at characteristics of the New Economy- you find values such as ‘Green’, ‘collaborative’, ‘sharing’ etc- the social foundation parallels Indigenous values found in a traditional Indigenous economy or way of being.


Carol Anne is speaking at the Hopeful Economics: Leadership & Innovation Summit in Vancouver, at Saturday, April 22, 2017.

