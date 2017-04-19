Indigenomics: Raising our understanding, raising our relationships
An interview with recently appointed Senior Advisor to the Federal Finance Minister, Carol Anne Hilton.
Carol Anne is a keynote speaker at the Hopeful Economics Summit on April 21-22 in Vancouver. She was recently appointed Senior Advisor to the Federal Finance Minister.
CEO of Transformation, she teaches Indigenomics at Simon Fraser University. She is a recognized leading First Nation’s business entrepreneur with a Masters Degree in Business Management (MBA) from the University of Hertfordshire, England.
Carol Anne is from the Nuu chah nulth Nation on Vancouver Island. She's currently authoring ‘Indigenomics – a Global Power Shift’ and her presentation will offer a sneak peak at the introductory chapter.
You’ve coined the term “Indigenomics.” In fact you teach a course in it. Can you give a 101 explanation of what it means?
Can you describe some situations where that has occurred?
