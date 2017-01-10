City officials say Vancouver is ready for another round of icy temperatures

The Canadian Press 
Jan 10th, 2017
Maclean Park in Vancouver after the first snowfall of the season on Dec. 5, 2016. Photo by Hsu Mei-lang.

Vancouver bylaw officers have issued 9,000 warnings and a few hundred tickets to city residents and businesses who failed scrape snow and ice from their walkways.

The announcement comes as another big chill is set to hit southern British Columbia, and this time Vancouver city officials say they are ready with plenty of salt and sand on roadways to prevent streets from turning to skating rinks again.

Environment Canada is forecasting a low of minus 10 Wednesday night and a chance of snow going into the weekend for Metro Vancouver.

The city's general manager of engineering services Jerry Dobrovolny says additional staff have been diverted to snow removal efforts and more resources will be made available, if necessary.

But Dobrovolny wouldn't say if the city planned to conduct its snow clean-up differently after several rounds of snow and plunging temperatures left many residential streets and walkways iced over for days on end.

The city offered free road salt to residents last week and police were called in to some of the distribution sites where disputes broke out between some residents waiting in line.

Dobrovolny says the city has already gone through nearly 10 times the amount of salt it uses for an average winter compared with the past two years and it has increased the number of salt suppliers to ensure there won't be a shortage.

Increase coming for homeowner grants in B.C.: finance minister
Apology accepted: John Furlong to speak again at University of B.C. fundraiser

Increase coming for homeowner grants in B.C.: finance minister

British Columbia's finance minister says the threshold to claim homeowner grants will be raised to help the tax burden on those whose property values have soared. Mike de Jong wouldn't say what the...
The Canadian PressJan 9th, 2017

Canadian teams reimagine carbon dioxide emissions for $20M competition

What if carbon dioxide emissions could be transformed from a liability into an asset? That's the $20-million question behind the NRG COSIA Carbon XPrize, a global competition to create technology...
Laura KaneJan 9th, 2017

Liberal MP Fry says feds would speed up action on fentanyl if Ontario impacted

A Liberal MP is speaking out about what she considers a frustratingly slow response by her own federal government to the crisis of fentanyl, a potent opioid linked to more than 500 overdose deaths...
Joanna SmithJan 9th, 2017
