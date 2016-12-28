B.C.'s LNG minister predicts northern coast LNG decision by mid-2017

The Canadian Press 
Dec 28th, 2016
British Columbia's Minister of Natural Gas Development, Rich Coleman, speaking at an LNG in BC Conference in Vancouver on Wednesday Oct. 14, 2015. Photo by Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press.

British Columbia's minister of natural gas development is offering an optimistic prediction about the future of the proposed $36-billion Pacific NorthWest LNG project on B.C.'s northern coast.

Rich Coleman says a decision on the development near Prince Rupert could come within the first six months of 2017.

Coleman says he is very familiar with the development's design and tendering process and he anticipates several more meetings by mid-January with officials from Petronas, the project's majority owner.

Low commodity prices have delayed an investment decision and Petronas said in October that it was reviewing the development and its conditions before moving forward.

Coleman agrees challenges remain, but says markets in China and Japan are prepared to buy liquefied natural gas from B.C.

The project, which includes a pipeline and terminal proposed for Lelu Island near Prince Rupert, received conditional approval from the federal government in September allowing for shipments of up to 19 million tonnes of liquefied gas to Asian markets annually. (CHNL)

Read More:

The Canadian Press's bio

More from The Canadian Press

See more
Search continues for two men missing on B.C.'s North Shore mountains
Benefit or boondoggle? Housing experts chime in on B.C.'s homeowner loans

More in News

Search continues for two men missing on B.C.'s North Shore mountains

North Shore Rescue says the search for two men who have gone missing while snowshoeing near Cypress Mountain is particularly challenging because crews don't know what route they took. West Vancouver...
The Canadian PressDec 28th, 2016

Prescription opioid use grew in B.C. ahead of overdose crisis: study

The number of people using prescription opioids long-term in British Columbia was growing at a "silent but steady" rate for years before the current overdose crisis erupted, a new study has found....
Geordon OmandDec 27th, 2016

Benefit or boondoggle? Housing experts chime in on B.C.'s homeowner loans

Economists are panning the British Columbia government's recent pledge to help first-time homebuyers get into the housing market by pitching in for the down payment. Experts say the policy could end...
The Canadian PressDec 22nd, 2016
Speak up about this article on Facebook or Twitter. Do this by liking Vancouver Observer on Facebook or following us @Vanobserver on Twitter. We'd love to hear from you.

Related stories

Ottawa gives conditional approval to giant LNG project for B.C. coast

News
Gemma Karstens-Smith

Feds defend Pacific NorthWest LNG decision as court challenges filed

News
Laura Kane

Study casts doubts about environmental benefits of Canadian LNG export industry

News
Ian Bickis
//-->