Apology accepted: John Furlong to speak again at University of B.C. fundraiser

The Canadian Press 
Jan 9th, 2017
Former Vancouver Olympic CEO John Furlong. Photo courtesy The Canadian Press.

Former Vancouver Olympic CEO John Furlong will be back at the podium for a University of British Columbia fundraising event after the abrupt cancellation of his speech and subsequent apology from the university.

University president Santa Ono announced Monday in a statement that after apologizing to Furlong he wanted to correct the fundamental wrong at the heart of the issue — the cancellation of the speaking engagement.

Ono says Furlong has an extraordinary record of public service, holds an honorary UBC doctorate degree, continues to be a champion for amateur sport and is especially qualified to speak at a benefit for aspiring student athletes.

He says reversing the course is the right thing to do and Furlong has graciously accepted the university's invitation to speak at the Millennium Scholarship Breakfast on Feb. 28.

The speech was cancelled after an open letter was circulated by a UBC graduate criticizing Furlong's record with First Nations.

Furlong has denied allegations in a 2012 newspaper article that he beat First Nations children while teaching in northern B.C. decades ago and the journalist who wrote the article later lost her defamation lawsuit against Furlong.

Read More:

The Canadian Press's bio

More from The Canadian Press

See more
Increase coming for homeowner grants in B.C.: finance minister
City officials say Vancouver is ready for another round of icy temperatures

More in News

Increase coming for homeowner grants in B.C.: finance minister

British Columbia's finance minister says the threshold to claim homeowner grants will be raised to help the tax burden on those whose property values have soared. Mike de Jong wouldn't say what the...
The Canadian PressJan 9th, 2017

City officials say Vancouver is ready for another round of icy temperatures

Vancouver bylaw officers have issued 9,000 warnings and a few hundred tickets to city residents and businesses who failed scrape snow and ice from their walkways. The announcement comes as another...
The Canadian PressJan 9th, 2017

Canadian teams reimagine carbon dioxide emissions for $20M competition

What if carbon dioxide emissions could be transformed from a liability into an asset? That's the $20-million question behind the NRG COSIA Carbon XPrize, a global competition to create technology...
Laura KaneJan 9th, 2017
Speak up about this article on Facebook or Twitter. Do this by liking Vancouver Observer on Facebook or following us @Vanobserver on Twitter. We'd love to hear from you.

Related stories

UBC president 'deeply regrets' cancellation of John Furlong speech

News
Laura Kane

Former Olympic boss John Furlong wins defamation case filed by journalist

News
The Canadian Press
//-->