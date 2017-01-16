Bread and butter pudding: warming comfort food

A great way to use leftover bread

Ben Kiely 
Jan 16th, 2017
Bread and butter pudding. Photo courtesy Ben Kiely.
With the cold weather upon us, this warming dish is indulgent comfort food. I like to use leftover bread to make this and it’s an easy one to get the kids involved with. I find it's best served with custard or whipped cream.
 
Ingredients:
 
Half a loaf of white bread (crust removed)
3 tablespoons raisins (pre soaked in water for an hour then strained of excess water)
1 cup unsalted butter
4 egg yolks
½ cup milk
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
2 tablespoons sugar
 
Method:
 
Lightly butter the bread and cut it in half on the angle to make triangles.
 
Take a 2 inch deep oven casserole dish and lay the bread triangles covering the bottom then sprinkle the raisins loosely over the first layer. Continue this until all the bread has been used up.
 
Mix the egg yolks with the sugar then add the milk and vanilla, now pour the mixture over the bread and bake at 350C for 30 minutes.    

 

