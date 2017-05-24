Photos: Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience

Craig Fleisch 
May 24th, 2017
Photography by Craig Fleisch

Like father like son, Jason Bonham honours his father, Jon Bonham, by bringing back the greatest songs of the band Led Zeppelin. He and his band are touring North America all summer long.

 

Set #1

  1. Immigrant Song
  2. Good Times Bad Times
  3. Over the Hills
  4. The Ocean
  5. Dazed & Confused
  6. Ramble On
  7. Thank You

Set #2

  1.  R&R
  2. Since I've Been Loving You
  3. Living Lovin'
  4. Custard Pie
  5. When the Levee Breaks
  6. Misty Mountain
  7. Kashmir
  8. Stairway to Heaven
  9. Whole Lotta Love
