Life In Colour: Drawings by Angela Gooliaff at the Beaty Biodiversity Museum

From September 16, 2017 until February 18, 2018, colour your way through nature on a giant mural that showcases ecosystems from B.C. and around the world.

Presented by Hemlock Printers, artist Angela Gooliaff explores keystone species in both the terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems through a giant interactive colouring book mural.

“Within each composition, keystone species populate the mural with their surrounding animal communities,” says Gooliaff. “Each system weaves into each other, similar to the intricate balance found within nature.”

By presenting a web of life for visitors to interact with, it will be visually apparent

throughout Life In Colour just how biodiverse our ecosystems are, and how drastic

an impact the removal of one species from the environment could be. Gooliaff

concludes that “giving the audience control to own their story through colour,

perhaps will get them thinking about their own story and placement within the

natural world.”

Angela Joelle Gooliaff has a Bachelor of Science Degree (University of Regina) and a

Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree (Emily Carr University of Art + Design). With a

particular interest in drawing and works on paper, her practice explores parody,

exaggeration and the space between comfort and discomfort.

Frequently using multiples and repetition, Gooliaff investigates society’s need to find connection and conformity, often at the cost of individuality. Gooliaff has participated in artist residencies in France and Banff. Her work has been widely exhibited in western

Canada and is included in a number of private and public collections.

Gooliaff resides in Vancouver where she also works as an actor and writes and illustrates children’s books.

For more information, please visit beatymuseum.ubc.ca/life-in-colour