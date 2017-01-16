Inauguration Day art show + fundraiser for human rights and environmental protection at Bandidas Taqueria

How do we, as humans, act for each other? How do we organize ourselves to make individual actions more meaningful? How do we reconcile our despair with our privilege?

These questions, and more, have been on our minds since the U.S. election results came in and have slowly become real to us: Donald Trump will become America’s next president this weekend. As many are, we’re worried about what this could mean for human rights and environmental stewardship.

Since we opened in 2009, we’ve always aimed to have Bandidas Taqueria be a support to our community, creating a safe space for all people, and sharing profits with important or urgent social causes.

We’re a restaurant, but beyond serving food, we also seek to foster dialogue, cultivate artistic response and expression, and incite political action. In response to this huge political shift, we are launching a fundraiser and art show on Inauguration Day (January 20th, 2017). We’ve dubbed the event “Fireweed,” as a commitment to focusing on regrowth and renewal in times of loss and devastation.

Fundraiser: Bandidas will donate 100% of the profits from the sale of food and drinks on January 20th to organizations left vulnerable to the damaging policies likely to emerge from a Trump presidency.

We want to direct our financial support to the ACLU, NAACP, League of Conservation Voters, and Planned Parenthood, among others, but we also want to decide with our community where the money goes.

There will be an opportunity for those in attendance to cast votes for our chosen organizations and nominate additional ones. We’ll tally the votes at the end of the day and the funds will be divided proportionately amongst the top ten organizations.

Fireweed Art Show: Over 25 visual artists will hang works that respond to the results of the U.S. election. The art show will run until February 20th, giving you a full month to check it out.

We value our community’s artistic voices, and believe a thriving arts community is an essential part of a healthy society. Apart from a few artists who have chosen to donate their proceeds, all money generated from art sales will go directly to the contributing artists in order to support the important work they do.

“Black Flag (American Standard 2)” by Thompson Brennan

Art by Niki Papp

“Weeping Girl” by Nick Fabin

There will be an evening entertainment line-up as well. CBC Searchlight 2016 winner Desirée Dawson will fill the room with sweet melodies and ukulele jams from 6pm until 8pm, followed by two DJs, softieshan and lil pineappel, from Intersessions from 8pm until midnight.

From 7:30pm until 9:30pm, Earnest Ice Cream will be scooping for the cause--100% of proceeds from ice cream sales will also be donated. Salt Spring Coffee, Hoyne Brewing, and Hardbite Potato Chips have all donated their products for the day, increasing the amount we’re able to give. If you don’t have time to eat in, takeout orders can also be placed all day.

We want to help make political action easy and more accessible for our community. You’re going to need to eat that day, so why not let us feed you? Join us as we stand in solidarity with our friends south of the border, and fight for social justice.

There’s still time to get involved: interested artists or businesses should contact [email protected].