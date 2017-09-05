Your numerology cycles September 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Stay cool and quiet!

This cycle month is all about diplomacy, staying in the background, and helping others. The whole year, for you, has been sensitive and quite sentimental.

September is the same cycle energy for the month as it is for the year. So expect the energy of this month to be vulnerable, and for your vulnerability to be magnified. The best solution to negotiating this energy is to stay out of the spotlight. The way to enjoy this energy is to be a cooperator.

Helping others will make you happy.

Being patient is also extremely important.

You can't push events forward under this cycle energy.

Key Number 2

Work first, play later.



This cycle energy encourages you to play. Try to keep your obligations dealt with in a timely manner, so that you are able to enjoy the lighter side of life.

You may have a more active social life than usual, and it's a good time to organize social gatherings of your own.

This is a playful energy which lends itself well to romantic interludes.

If you are able to get away and enjoy some travel, timing is perfect. Have fun.

Although you are encouraged to play and enjoy yourself, it's important to keep your superficial and frivolous activities in bounds. Don't lose sight of money matters with all the activity that's going on.

Look for opportunities for advancement in your working life.

Key Number 3

Finish all you start.

In this hard-working cycle energy, you are most likely to complete all your work. It's a time to check the foundation of anything that you have built, and put order and systems into as many aspects of your life as you can.

This is a complex cycle, and it's important to be serious.

Taking care of details in all aspects of your life is absolutely essential. Not noticing an error could be disastrous. Organize your environment.

There will not be much time for personal pleasure, but it's important to stare your obligations right in the face and put in as much effort as is necessary to finish everything completely.

Key Number 4

Prepare for the unexpected.

You may have noticed that this year is one of unexpected events. This month, that energy is on steroids. Twists and turns and unexpected changes happen.

This month, especially, is a bit accident-prone, so take your time, refuse challenges that involve physical activity, and put that lovely brain to work on problem-solving.

You will be surprised at the original solutions you will discover.

Excitement and adventure are in the air. Best directed towards spiritual and emotional risk-taking.