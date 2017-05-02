Your numerology cycles May 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Withdraw for a while.

There comes a time in every cycle when, whether we do it consciously or not, you must stop, reevaluate, think things through, and decide where you are in your life.

This cycle month is the month.

Take to your bed, if you must, go into a cave and meditate, or just spend some time communing with nature. Perhaps even hug a tree. Or two, or three. But do make time to be by yourself and think.

You may be surprised at the insights waiting to emerge when you withdraw from the madding crowd, and give yourself an opportunity to decide where you are in your life.

Key Number 2

Harvest month.

Give yourself some credit for what you have achieved over the last few months. Remember to think about how you got there. This is a harvest month, so if you are happy with what you have created over the last few months, congratulations! If you are not, notice where you are responsible for your unhappiness, and move on.

What you are experiencing in your life now is the direct result of what you have been thinking over the last few months.

For the most part, this is a powerful month. Your mind should be creative and active. Take advantage of your creative ideas of producing and problem-solving energy. It isn't always this available. But it is now!

Remember to be gentle with those in your close circle.

Key Number 3

Watch for endings.

If you stay aware of your energy this month, you will notice that you are more sensitive than usual, and also that you are more likely to pay attention to your intuition.

Take a close look at what is happening in your life, where you are succeeding, and where you are beating your head against a stone wall.

Acknowledge your victories, and let go of ideas or people who are not adding to the quality of your life experience. This is the end of a cycle, not a time to let unproductive people or ideas take up space in your mind.

Clean your mental closet.

Key Number 4

New beginnings!

This is a cycle month of vibrant and exciting new beginnings. You have a clean slate, a new start, a time to create your life with new resolutions, and ambitious new beginnings.

Make those changes you have been thinking about. Try new strategies, and ideas to expand your life. Change is in the air, and you are at the beginning of a new, and what could be a very exciting, journey.

Key Number 5

Time to be a wallflower.

In life cycles, there is a time for everything. This time is the time to hold back. Stay in the background. Keep your head down. In this cycle energy, tall poppies lose their heads.

Hold your peace, or if you must speak, speak only after much thought and with great gentleness.

In this cycle month's energy, standing in the glare of the spotlight will be too hard for you. The background will be much more comfortable.

Expect to feel emotional and to experience a few Hallmark moments.

Don't promise what you can't deliver.

Use lots of common sense.

This is a perfect month for a 20-tissue movie.

Key Number 6

Creativity is the key to happiness.

There are some cycle months when we just have to create. Whether it means rearranging all the furniture, planting a garden or just coming up with unusual solutions for unusual problems.

This is that month.

This cycle energy tends to be very social. Take advantage of this trend. It isn't always the dominant energy, for most people. It is more likely to be available in this cycle month energy than at any other time.

Look up old friends and cultivate new ones. Take advantage of an enhanced ability to communicate and state your case.

If the opportunity to express yourself artistically arises, grab it and go for it without shame.

Key Number 7

Work, work, and more work.

This cycle month energy is designed to test you to see how strong you are. In some ways it's very satisfying.

Whether we are usually detail-oriented or not, in this cycle month's energy you may find yourself cleaning drawers or emptying closets. It's almost unavoidable.

At the same time, tests are waiting around every corner. Communication can be a problem if you don't stop and think before approaching anyone in authority, for instance.

There can also be tests in relationships of all kinds.

Key Number 8

Restless.

Restlessness rules. Be prepared to think outside the box and to ride a roller coaster of emotions. Hold on tight!

You may be more critical than usual, and for that reason it's important to do a little vetting (inside your head) before you speak. What falls out of your mouth stays in the minds of others, especially if you are quick to criticize.

Though you may feel quite impatient, notice that you will also be very sharp. Listen to your inner dialogue. Your mind will be busy devising original solutions to problems. Perhaps so original, you never would have thought to think these thoughts in any other cycle.

Above all, keep a civil tongue in conversation!

Key Number 9

An affectionate energy.

This cycle month energy is all about love, family responsibility, and taking care of others.

It is also a time to be cozy, stay close at home, and be responsive to loved ones. Don't even try to escape to a place where no one depends on you. It's not going to happen. Play in your own backyard and invite other kids to play with you.

Keep your analysts booth open.

Someone will need compassionate advice. You need to be there to dispense it.