Your numerology cycles March 16–31

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Speed with caution.

You may have to work a little harder to eliminate unnecessary drama in your life.

In fact it may be impossible.

This is a good cycle energy for getting out and travelling, visiting new places, taking chances. Though they should be only calculated risks—and making new friends.

It's also a time when you will feel flexible and able to be brave.

Communication should flow easily, and if you have a message you would like to get across to your family or friends, this is the time to speak it.

There is a temptation to rush, in order to accomplish all that you have on your plate.

Key Number 2

Expect challenges on all relationship levels.

Be willing to make sacrifices in this cycle month energy. Your best results will come from putting others ahead of yourself. You can call it karma if you like, you know what goes around comes around eventually. Best to invest in being of service.

It will take effort to manage all that is on your plate, and you need to hold a listening ear for anyone who has a need for a sympathetic counsellor. Expect to be challenged in your relationships on all levels.

This cycle energy represents home and domesticity, so do your best to make your environment as cozy as you can.

Key Number 3

Slow down and smell the tulips.

Slow down now. This cycle month energy is a time to focus on your inner development. It's a good time for studying or doing research, and you may find yourself drawn to subjects which relate to psychology or metaphysics, or anything which causes you to analyze and think outside the box.

This is yoga-type energy. Not the strenuous kind, but contemplative slow inner directed energy.

You may find spirituality attractive, and don't forget to spend some time in nature. In this contemplative space, you are more likely to be able to connect with tree spirits, or anything which leads you to the unseen.

This is not a social time so keep your involvement with humans to a minimum.

Key Number 4

Go after what you want aggressively.

This cycle energy prompts you to be assertive. Stand up for what you think is right for you even if it means confronting anyone or anything which has disempowered you.

If it's an overpowering person that you have been dealing with, this is a time to stand up to them.

If you are dealing with an addiction, fear or even a belief that is in accurate, grab your courage in both hands and kick it out once and for all.

It's important to say that this is a time when manifestation is in your power and magical. This includes money.

If ever there was a time to work with the power of manifestation and visualization this is it. You'll be surprised at how much you can accomplish.

Key Number 5

A time to practice non-attachment.

This continues to be an emotional month for you. Especially where you are asked to adapt to change. Do your best to be as courageous optimistic and strong as you can be. Trust that what is happening is for the best. You are still in spring cleaning mode, so continue to examine, decide, and dispense with what does not work for you, whether it be a habit, a friend, or an idea which refuses to come to fruition.

A month to practice non-attachment.

Key Number 6

A time for thinking outside the box.

Embrace your individuality and independence. Stand on your own two feet. This is a time to be original and solve problems your way, and to show your own original way of doing things.

You are in the perfect month to work on your own personal development. Think about all those things that have been in the back of your mind. Choose one to work on.

Start a new health regime. Write a blog. Register for a yoga lesson. You will probably love it and keep doing it forever. Plant seeds for the future.

Key Number 7

Honour your sensitive side.

This continues to be a time of exaggerated emotions and, probably, extra sensory experiences. You may be more sensitive to any kind of criticism which comes your way. Try to avoid overreacting.

Your intuition is heightened, so follow your inner guidance and you'll automatically be led where you need to go.

Harmony is more important than winning.

You may have to bite your tongue, but it is much wiser for you to stay out of the fray. You are just too sensitive to go to battle, no matter what the stakes.

Take care of your health, especially your fluid functions.

Key Number 8

Try to stay focused.

This continues to be a month of scattered energy. Be careful, this can get you into trouble, especially at work. You may find yourself easily bored and distracted, so try not to take on too much at once.

Stay organized and try to exert some discipline over your more negative habits. Careful of overspending. There is a tendency to lose focus on what really matters.

Any kind of creative expression is recommended this month, whether it's painting, gardening, or photography. Even cooking. Lean towards what is positive and what makes you feel good.

Key Number 9

Work and you will be rewarded.

This month it is designed for hard work. You will probably have to work much harder to achieve whatever you desire. It's a good idea to sort out your schedule and list your priorities in order of importance.

This is a cycle energy where it's important to face your challenges head on. Hiding will not work. Come clean, speak the truth, and face those tasks you have been avoiding. Loose ends create unraveling.

Focus on your health, both mental and emotional.