Your numerology cycles June 16–30

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.





Key Number 1

Modesty is the best policy.

Watch for opportunities to promote yourself. While I'm not suggesting you should be a show off, this is a good time to point to what you have accomplished. It is a harvest energy, so there should be lots of accomplishments to brag about.

At the same time, this cycle energy can tempt you into overconfidence, so finding a balance, between promoting yourself and your accomplishments, and modesty, may be a bit of a challenge.

Key Number 2

A time for ruthless self appraisal.

This continues to be a month for facing difficult truths.

In this cycle energy you must think about what you have accomplished in the past, and give yourself credit, but, you must also look at ideas and people who have not enriched your life.

This is a time for ruthless self appraisal.

Look at who and what adds strength and courage to your life.

A fresh beginning next month.

Key Number 3

Opportunities abound.

You continue to have many opportunities to take charge of your life. As much as you can, in all parts of your life, work at being independent. Make your own decisions and take control of your own affairs.

You should have a clearer vision of the future than you have had for a long time.

Though new beginnings are a little nerve-racking, you should be able to detect a ripple of optimism and enthusiasm running under the surface.

Plant positive seeds of attitude and leadership now, and you will see a flowering in the fall.

Key Number 4

Seek out harmonious environments.

Peace is the best kind of energy for you in the second half of the month.

This is a time when you should avoid stressful situations of any kind.

You may be surprised at how easily you are able to create harmony for others, and your ability to smooth things over for yourself.

If you find yourself in a situation where there may be confrontations or misunderstandings, you will shine with your ability to find compromise.

Key Number 5

Communicate.

Take advantage of your enhanced communication abilities in this cycle month. Any creative venture should go more smoothly as inspiration dances out of the unconscious into the conscious.