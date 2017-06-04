Your numerology cycles June 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Be cautious with your money.

Money is an important issue in this cycle month. Keep an eye on your bank account, and avoid overspending. However, it is also the time to look at the big picture and focus on what you can achieve with some effort.

Be sure to set some attainable goals and work towards them. You will probably be surprised at how much you can accomplish, since this cycle energy usually comes with a good dollop of self-confidence.

This is also a harvest energy, so don't be surprised when you receive recognition or perhaps even a windfall from something that you did in the past.

Key Number 2

Tie up the loose ends of the past.

Take good care of yourself this month. This cycle energy leans strongly in the direction of compassion for others. This is important since this is a very emotional energy. It is important to take good care of your own physical and emotional life.

Take time away from your usual pursuits to look at parts of your life which are working well, and acknowledge them. But, also, define for yourself who and what are adding to your life experience, and who are not.

It's time to do a purge.

Deal with the reality of how to move forward in your life.

Key Number 3

Go it alone.

You have a great opportunity to plant seeds for the future now. New attitudes developed during ruthless self appraisal last month will have left the possibility of a fresh new outlook in life for you this month.

This is a cycle month in which it is important to move forward with a clear vision of what you want to accomplish.

Plant seeds for the future of your career life, emotional life, and at least give a nod to the spiritual life.

This month's energy is about new beginnings.

Key Number 4

Diplomacy is the key to happiness.

In this cycle month you may want to keep out of the spotlight.

This energy is notoriously sensitive. You will be easily affected by sentiment, or any call you must answer for emotional support. Fortunately, your inner diplomat has an opportunity to perform in any circumstances which may get a bit touchy.

Tact is important in most aspects of life. In this month it will be especially crucial, especially in your relationships with loved ones.

Stay in the background. It's safe there.

Key Number 5

Go outside and play.

The beginning of summer, and it is the perfect time for you to play.

This is also an extremely creative energy. If you decide to use it, you may find yourself creating a whole new path in your life.

A certain kind of freedom comes with this energy. And, you may notice your ability to communicate is enhanced. Take time out of your usual schedule to laugh and entertain, or allow yourself to be entertained.

This cycle month’s energy is perfect for the beginning of summer.

Key Number 6

Seriously, it's all about work.

This cycle month is serious. You must be organized, practical, and willing to work.You will not be able to hide from the practical world, no matter how hard you try.

The strange thing about this cycle energy is that you will actually feel as if you want to be organized. This is true even if you are usually inclined to be a little sloppy.

Offenders will be made to pay, so join the neat police and keep as much of your environment organized as you possibly can.

Avoid risks! You may be surprised at how appealing order seems. Go with it!

Key Number 7

Don't let anyone fence you in.

Expect more freedom this month. In fact, expect the unexpected. This is a time for change, adventure, and freedom. Respond to challenges and allow yourself to solve problems by thinking outside the box.

In this cycle energy you will naturally feel flexible and adaptable.

If you can take some time off, this is the perfect month to do it. Restlessness is easily calmed even with a small day-trip. Get outside your usual environment.

Key Number 8

Stay close to home.

This cycle month’s energy is about home and family. You may feel a bit more sympathetic than you usually do. This is natural under this very nurturing cycle month energy.

However, it is necessary for you to be a support for those who need it. It is also important for you to keep your boundaries in place.

Generosity, especially with your time, is one of the hallmarks of this mothering, caring, and slightly sentimental cycle energy. Of course, this is a good thing. What may not be great is respecting your own needs.

So, be helpful nurturing and available for those who need you authentically. Don't allow yourself to be taken advantage of.

Key Number 9

It's okay to be a hermit, sometimes.

In this cycle month you may find yourself longing to become a hermit.

The energy is about looking within and asking the questions: Who am I? Where am I going? And, what do I want to do with my life from this point forward?

Introspection is natural to this cycle month.

Of course, it does not mean that you need to become isolated from those around you. You will need some space for yourself and your thoughts. So, plan your schedule for some meditation time, introspection, and perhaps most importantly, time to spend in nature.