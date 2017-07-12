Your numerology cycles July 16–31

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Keep looking within.

Continue to do a personal inventory. In the material world, clean out, let go and release. You may notice that this is a month of endings. What goes out of your life this time was not destined to be a part of your future destiny.

Clean out your closets and drawers, review your circle of friends, and be courageous enough to let go of who or what is not supporting you.

This cycle month invites you to clean house on all levels and to finish up and to let go. You're clearing the space to make room for new beginnings next month.





Key Number 2

Optimism rules (with a little dash of confusion).

The energy of this month is hot, ready to go, and optimistic.

Even if you are usually a little on the cynical side, you should feel a tiny ripple of enthusiasm and excitement running under the surface of your mind. Be sure to give that bright spark some form of expression.

This cycle energy is a time when you can change direction, develop new ideas, alter your state of mind.

Don't resist! A time for new beginnings. Take charge of your life. Get things moving!



Key Number 3

Stay in the background.

This continues to be a sensitive energy when it is better to be of service than to take the spotlight.

The most comfortable role will be in the background, applauding others, and supporting people who need a listening ear.

Avoid taking on large projects now.

Take care of your digestion. Not a time for being or eating hot peppers.



Key Number 4

Creative idea producing and problem-solving.

It's summer and you are in the right cycle for creativity and play. Come up with that imaginative solutions to problems.

Take some time out to have a talk with yourself. You are a creative social person. If you're not making the most of this ability to communicate, you are really missing out.

There are some dark days in this cycle energy, but don't project it. Look at the bright side, take an art lesson, or solve a problem with your outrageously creative unconscious.

Your mind will be sharp and witty. Avoid sarcasm.



Key Number 5

Live and love close to home.

Romance should bloom under this cycle month energy. If you're in a relationship, there may be at least one slight misunderstanding, otherwise communicating or even cohabiting should be a pleasure.

Be prepared, family duty and responsibilities related to domestic life will demand attention. Don't try to avoid them.

This is a pleasant home me cycle energy. It does come with a few bumps and bruises to the ego, but aside from that, especially if you stay close to home, it will be quite pleasant.

A perfect time to pack a picnic, take a loved one, family members, or a pet and go to the beach.



Key Number 6

Stop and take a breath.

You may feel a little pressured, but if you look carefully you may see it is of your own making.

In this cycle month energy there is a tendency to rush from one task to another, and in the process get a bit confused. This gives you an opportunity to think on your feet. Your personality should be bright and vigourous.

You may attract more attention than you usually do, but remember, being noticeable is a double-edged sword. It brings positive interaction, but in some cases you may not want to stand out too much.

Enjoy this cycle energy! It's fun, but it can also be a little bit dangerous.

Key Number 7

Nest and tread cautiously.

Be careful about giving advice in the second half of the month. This is especially true if the advice was not solicited. Watch the world unfold around you and keep to your own counsel unless you are consulted.

In this cycle months energy it would be a good idea, if possible, to create a space in your home environment that is just for you. A bit like a woman/man cave.

Sacred space is good even if it's only a closet.

Don't neglect family duties. You pay a price later if you do.



Key Number 8

Stay quiet and listen to inner voices.

Creating a space for rest and reflection continues to be a priority. If you can't find peace at home, take yourself to a coffee shop.

Withdraw from the hurly-burly of life without guilt. You deserve a little time to reevaluate your life. This is what this cycle energy demands.

Your intuition continues to be razor-sharp. Follow it especially in areas where you might be making long-term commitments.

If you see a red flag, in relationship or in career life, pay attention. It will be a true sign.

Key Number 9

You are in charge!

You are in your power and able to solve problems and develop creative ideas brilliantly. During this flush of confidence, you can sometimes lose track of the practicalities of money, so be careful. Look at all that you have created in the last few months, and if it is good, expand on it.

Your mind may bubble with so many creative ideas that it is important not to fly often too many directions.

Plant your feet firmly on the earth and stay grounded. Keep your goals in mind and expect a good outcome.