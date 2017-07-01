Your numerology cycles July 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.





Key Number 1

Karma at work.

In this cycle month be expect to feel more sensitive and even a little more psychic, than usual. So much so, you may feel a little spooky at times. There's a sense that something is happening – but what?

You are feeling the effects of the end of a minor cycle. In this cycle energy it's important to be observant. Watch for consequences of actions taken several months ago. It will be karma playing out.

You have earned a reward for the hard work you have done, but you will also be rewarded in an appropriate way for what is left hanging. Tie up the loose ends of the past!

Key Number 2

Life begins again.

This is a month for new beginnings. You may even have the courage and the inclination to take on projects that you have been avoiding.

This is a seed planting time so it is important to decide how you want your future to look. Begin by planting seeds, in thought word and deed so that you can happily harvest in the future.

It's a time to set new goals. Clarify your intention. Visualize with impunity.

Key Number 3

Indulge in a little fussiness.

This cycle energy is about being very particular, taking care of details, and staying out of the spotlight. Listen to what others have to say. The energy allows you to be particularly empathetic. Use your ability to really listen, and to make quiet new friends.

Devote yourself to the keeping harmony and stability in your own life and the lives of those you care for.

If you have anything critical to say keep it to yourself.

Key Number 4

A good month to throw a party.

This cycle energy is most comfortable when it's entertaining or planning a party. Taking some time out of your usual routine, to be creative, will be invigorating and give you an opportunity for new perspective.

Use your creative side to solve problems or create art.

Critical thoughts bubble up from the unconscious, but best to swallow them. If it is important to say what you think, wait for a different cycle energy when you will have more access to tact. Expressing "what you really think" may cause an upheaval.

Key Number 5

A problem-solving cycle.

People will present problems.

This cycle month' s energy is about dealing with people on many levels. You will be called to be helpful, or be an advisor, and it is wise to respond to the call generously. However, some cycles just have a bit of angst built in. This is one of those cycle months.

It's a test.

Use tact and diplomacy in all your interactions, but no matter how careful you are you are likely to get up someone's nose. Don't take it personally. It's just part of the lesson you are meant to take in.

On the brighter side, intimate relationships are meant to be quite fulfilling.

Key Number 6

Twists and turns and unexpected events.

It's not just because it's summer. The energy of this month is much more vibrant and freedom loving that the strong discipline and tests of last month.

Rather than hard work and routine, this cycle energy will force you into flexibility and adventure. If you've planned your vacation, lucky you!

This is not an energy for burying your head in social media or internal distractions. You must go out and engage with the world, take risks, think outside the box, invent new solutions.

There may be a tendency to take on more than you can handle. Try to avoid this, exhaustion can affect your effectiveness.

Open your mind and examine ideas which in other months may feel a little foreign. In this month they might be quite exciting.

Key Number 7

Stay in your own backyard.

Family and relationships can't be ignored under this cycle months energy. Be the listening ear and the helpful guide to those in your immediate circle. Including friends. At the same time, it's important to avoid becoming so helpful that you are taken for granted.

Pay attention to your own projects. Being too much of a supporter will cause exhaustion for you, and may deprive someone else of something they have to work through.

This cycle energy can be very romantically fulfilling. Make time to be available to the people who really care about you.

Key Number 8

Your Spidey sense will be sharper than usual.

You going to enjoy the energy this month. It's quiet, certainly, not a party month, but it will give you an idea of how to reevaluate where you are in your life.

Listen to your inner voices. The quieter it is in your environment the more likely you are to be able to hear them.

Your Spidey sense will be sharp. Pay attention to messages from your inner world, even if that still small voice does not agree with what you would desire to do.

Creative ideas will pour into your consciousness if you let them.

You may wonder where all this creative energy is coming from, remember it can only manifest effectively when you stop and listen in the silence.

Key Number 9

Give yourself credit for what you've achieved.

Financial affairs need to be dealt with. You are in your power, so be brave and face up to what ever is in your space.

Give yourself credit for what you have achieved over the last few months. the same time, find time to express appreciation to those who helped you along the way.

Your vibration has changed, you are powerful and passionate in what you put forward for consideration.

While you are in your powerful glory remember to listen to the voices who are in less powerful cycles. They may be softer than your voice but they may also hold wisdom.