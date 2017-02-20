Your numerology cycles February 14–28

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Work, work, work.

Valentines arrives, in one of the most testy cycles of the year for you. Best to work at making it perfect for someone else. Perhaps a surprise "from a secret admirer" card for someone who's feeling a bit blue.

Work at making other people happy, and you’re most likely to have a happy V day yourself. If nothing shows up on the Valentine’s love front for you, take yourself off for some kind of indulgence. A massage, or a personal yoga session with the yoga therapists perhaps. Something physical, or something that is a treat. You deserve it!

Key Number 2

Unexpected changes.

The second half of the month should be full of adventure and change.

Expect the unexpected. Valentine’s will be as interesting as you want it to be, if you are willing to take action.

This is a great time for networking. Promote yourself and tell people about your enthusiasms. If you are magnetic, use it.

Be prepared for changes.

Key Number 3

Romance is in the air.

At the same time, this energy is a make it or break it energy. Some couples will reaffirm their love for each other, others will decide it's not working and split.

It's a good time to decide exactly what your relationship is. If it is healthy, you are likely to deepen it. If it is struggling, it is most likely to fracture.

Regardless of what's happening in romantic life, family responsibilities will need to be dealt with.

Key Number 4

Meditate on personal relationships.

In this cycle month you will learn a great deal about what your real desires are. Although this is a romantic time, and you cannot ignore the prevailing love energies, it is also a valuable time to do real research into anything that is spiritual, scientific or metaphysics.

Studying, signing up for courses, researching career paths, will all bring favourable results if you apply yourself.

In the romantic life you must be careful to speak clearly. This cycle energy, romantic as it is, is also a time when misunderstandings can easily happen.

In love life, speak clearly or be silent.

Key Number 5

Personal power.

Exert your personal power in the areas of finance, career and love. Don't be shy, go for what you really want. Speak out loud and accept the result of your ask.

This is not a time to hide your light under a bushel. This month energy is the result of hard work done in the past.

Work at manifesting what you really want, but at the same time remember this is a very karmic energy. You are likely to reap what you have sown in the past in the worlds of love and money.

Key Number 6

Completion and transformation.

While some of the energy of the second half of the month will be taken up with romance, it is important to be aware that this is a completion time. For that reason, relationships, love relationships and others will be up for review.

This is an emotional month.

Making decisions about what to keep and what to let go of can be a little scary. However, taking courage in both hands is absolutely essential.

Compassion and forgiveness are part of this cycle energy. Wherever you can be open-minded and resolve outstanding conflicts. This will create an opportunity for new beginnings next month.

Key Number 7

Think about a makeover.

This month continues to be about new beginnings. All aspects of life are open to improvement. In romantic life, you may want to think about a new approach, whether you are in a relationship which need some freshening, or not in the relationship, and could use a new approach.

This is the time to develop new strategies for communication.

Optimism and confusion are both inevitable. Courage is available if you wish to embrace it. Also a time to embrace your individuality and independence.

Stand on your own two feet, and stand up for what you believe.

Make a fresh start!

Key Number 8

A good time to find love.

This cycle energy is excellent for finding love. Bearing in mind that healthy relationships with others can only happen if we love ourselves. Self-love and how you see yourself are important, especially when we are looking for partners.

In this Valentines month, you are well placed to find a partner. Go forward with an open mind and positive expectations and you are more likely to be successful. At the same time, personal relationships in your immediate circle will present some issues which must be resolved.

Think before you speak, put yourself in the other person’s shoes, and remember to be diplomatic when solving simmering conflicts.

There will be tests in this cycle month, but a thoughtful approach to resolving issues is likely to bring a good result.

Key Number 9

Express yourself!

Things may be a little easier for you in the second half of the month. Valentines is a time for creativity and for socializing.

You are more able to interact effectively in this strongly communicative cycle month energy. Be sure to treat yourself under this cycle energy. Go shopping or perhaps treat yourself and someone special to a great meal. Home-cooked are out – doesn't matter.

This cycle month is about enjoying yourself.

But – you must work for it.