Your numerology cycles August 16–31

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Be courageous in moving forward.

Under this cycle energy, you should find it easier to be courageous. Not only in standing up for what you believe in, but also in allowing yourself to innovate, create new ideas, and generally show your leadership skills.

You may also notice you are developing a fresh perspective on life. It will overshadow your usual way of perceiving. Allow it to happen—it's healthy.

This cycle month’s energy is about independence leadership individuality and new beginnings. Enjoy!

Key Number 2

Keep your head down and compromise.

This cycle month continues to be about compromise. Brave as you may be in other times, this cycle month is about being quiet, non-confrontational, and accommodating.

You will feel more comfortable in the role of the peacemaker. Be patient and loving to those in your immediate circle. Being open to other points of view is absolutely essential in order to survive happily.

In this cycle month’s energy, there may be a temptation to speak too much. It's a good idea to stamp on that temptation.

Key Number 3

A duality of emotions.

For the most part, this is a lighthearted cycle month. However, it can manifest in two ways. On one side, you can be the life of the party, entertaining and communicating. On the other side of this energy, there is a tendency to feel a bit depressive. You will probably experience some of both.

To take advantage of this mostly positive vibration, put on your best smile and stay lighthearted. Polish off your best old jokes and entertain those around you. You have tons of charisma available if you want to use it.

Key Number 4

Earth energy.

This is a down to earth and honest energy at its core. You may feel a little restricted, but you will also be quite grounded.

This is not a cycle energy when it's wise to ignore your duties. There will be demands from your immediate circle. Keeping your commitments will be absolutely essential.

There will be a special connection with family members. Be patient and use common sense in your communication, especially with someone who disagrees with you. You can't win a battle with a stubborn person. Keep your own counsel. This is the wisest approach.

Key Number 5

Changes in the air.

Expect the unexpected and be careful in this cycle energy, as you tend to be accident-prone.