Your numerology cycles August 1–15

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

A time for new beginnings.

This is a very exciting month! Don't be surprised if you feel a little ripple of optimism running under the confusion of everyday life.

This cycle energy brings an opportunity to write a new script for your life. Starting over will be the norm.

It is the beginning of a new minor cycle, but it is important nonetheless. Plant positive seeds in all areas of your life, and see these little seeds begin to sprout near the end of the year.

Key Number 2

Fly under the radar.

If ever there was a cycle energy when it's important to keep a low profile, this is it.

Tall poppies lose their heads. You won't lose yours, though, because the natural inclination of this particular cycle months energy is to keep a low profile, be a cooperator and practice diplomacy. You must also practice staying in the background.

Social life should be more active. Creating a harmonious environment is important, and being a supporter rather than an initiator is absolutely imperative.

Key Number 3

Get out there!



While last month was about keeping a low profile, this month is about stepping into the spotlight. You need to be able to express your feelings. Bottling up your energy will lead to explosions. Expression is natural and healthy at this time.

At the same time, this is a wonderful energy for socializing and communication in the creative area of your life. Creative idea producing and problem-solving are as essential as art.

Use your charm with authority figures. You may need to talk yourself out of a difficult situation of your own creation.

Key Number 4

Be prepared to work hard.

Work, work and more work. This cycle month's energy is not the most comfortable for the middle of summer, but you will get a great deal accomplished. If some of your work is in the garden or in the out-of-doors, you will get a great deal done.

At the same time, you can expect some real challenges in your communication with people in your circle or in your professional life.

Tests show up and loose ends trip you up—all in all, this is a complex, hard-working, challenging cycle. At the same time: it's known to be one of the most physical.

Key Number 5

Twists and turns.