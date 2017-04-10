Your numerology cycles April 16–30

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Relationships may be tested.

Continue to focus on all your relationships. If they are working and are solid, they can become even better.

Don't squander all your energy on romantic relationships.

This is a love month, and that includes family and loved ones. Under this cycle energy, it's important to shoulder responsibility to family and take your duties seriously.

Again, it's important to be unselfish, truthful and charitable.

Make your home as inviting and cozy as you can. Whether you notice it or not, harmony in surroundings will be very comforting.

Key Number 2

Listen to your intuition.

Don't expect your career life to move forward quickly now. And – try not to force things.

This cycle month's energy is for reevaluation and looking within. Best to take full advantage of this time for some quiet soul-searching.

Your friends and family may find you a little distant. Best to explain your serious demeanour by telling them you are doing a reevaluation to develop a better understanding of yourself and them.

Note: In this cycle energy you are easily misunderstood. Be sure to think things through before you speak.

Key Number 3

Access your personal power.

Finances will probably be dominant in your thinking in this cycle month energy.

You should see some acknowledgement of what you have created, especially in your career life.

At the same time, it's important to remember that not everyone is in the same cycle energy, so a good dollop of patience will work well, especially in close relationships.

You may find yourself very efficient and effective, but be careful not to push others too hard.

You will have good results from positive actions taken in the past. Karma at work.

Key Number 4

Pay attention to synchronicity.

Continue to work on mental closet cleaning. In this cycle month energy you may be surprised at how pragmatic you can be.

Balancing what is important, and what must continue to be a focus in your life, against what is just not working, is challenging.

However, it's necessary to clear a space for new beginnings in the next month.

Pay attention to intuition and synchronicity. Enjoy this spiritual and intuitive energy. This is one of those times when you can walk between the worlds quite comfortably.

Yes – be pragmatic, but also listen to soft inner voices directing you towards a new future and a deeper understanding of yourself.

Key Number 5

Start over!

This continues to be a time of optimism, with more than a dash of confusion blended in.

New beginnings are always a little unnerving, but exciting as well.

Take your life in your hands and give it a good shake. This cycle energy discourages you from continuing old patterns, but encourages you to move forward optimistically and confidently.

This is a time for planting seeds for the future in all areas of your life.

Be sure your seeds are healthy and well planted.

You will love what comes from your mental gardening in the future.

Key Number 6