Your numerology cycles April 16–30

Cassandra MacLeane 
Apr 10th, 2017

Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

 

Key Number 1

Relationships may be tested.

Continue to focus on all your relationships. If they are working and are solid, they can become even better.

Don't squander all your energy on romantic relationships.

This is a love month, and that includes family and loved ones. Under this cycle energy, it's important to shoulder responsibility to family and take your duties seriously.

Again, it's important to be unselfish, truthful and charitable.

Make your home as inviting and cozy as you can. Whether you notice it or not, harmony in surroundings will be very comforting.

 

Key Number 2

Listen to your intuition.

Don't expect your career life to move forward quickly now. And – try not to force things.
This cycle month's energy is for reevaluation and looking within. Best to take full advantage of this time for some quiet soul-searching.

Your friends and family may find you a little distant. Best to explain your serious demeanour by telling them you are doing a reevaluation to develop a better understanding of yourself and them.

Note: In this cycle energy you are easily misunderstood. Be sure to think things through before you speak.

 

Key Number 3

Access your personal power.

Finances will probably be dominant in your thinking in this cycle month energy.

You should see some acknowledgement of what you have created, especially in your career life.

At the same time, it's important to remember that not everyone is in the same cycle energy, so a good dollop of patience will work well, especially in close relationships.

You may find yourself very efficient and effective, but be careful not to push others too hard.

You will have good results from positive actions taken in the past. Karma at work.

 

Key Number 4

Pay attention to synchronicity.

Continue to work on mental closet cleaning. In this cycle month energy you may be surprised at how pragmatic you can be.

Balancing what is important, and what must continue to be a focus in your life, against what is just not working, is challenging.

However, it's necessary to clear a space for new beginnings in the next month.

Pay attention to intuition and synchronicity. Enjoy this spiritual and intuitive energy. This is one of those times when you can walk between the worlds quite comfortably.

Yes – be pragmatic, but also listen to soft inner voices directing you towards a new future and a deeper understanding of yourself.

 

Key Number 5

Start over!

This continues to be a time of optimism, with more than a dash of confusion blended in.

New beginnings are always a little unnerving, but exciting as well.

Take your life in your hands and give it a good shake. This cycle energy discourages you from continuing old patterns, but encourages you to move forward optimistically and confidently.

This is a time for planting seeds for the future in all areas of your life.

Be sure your seeds are healthy and well planted.

You will love what comes from your mental gardening in the future.

 
 
Key Number 6
 
Healthy boundaries are important.
 
You may find yourself leaning towards being overly compromising in this cycle month energy. This is not a good thing.
 
Confrontation may be the last thing you want in your life, but avoiding arguments and conflict comes at a price.
 
I sometimes call this a water cycle. Tears are often close to the surface, and keeping everyone happy can be quite taxing. Honour your own emotional needs. Use your creativity, it's abundant this month. And use it not only to solve the problems of others, or to be the diplomat, but also to come up with solutions for yourself.
 
 
Key Number 7
 
Talking murders thinking.
 
Your words are powerful, so be careful how you use them.
 
This continues to be a very expressive energy, but it's important to avoid expressing without thinking.
 
Gibran said "talking murders thinking," so it's important to enjoy yourself through your communication, but also to think before you speak.
 
This is a very creative month, but remember to be disciplined. You will probably feel a bit scattered.
 
 
Key Number 8
 
Being risk adverse is wise.
 
This cycle energy does not lend itself to taking risks. It is much better for getting down to business. You may have to work harder at anything that you're trying to accomplish. But – if you put in a good effort and you deal with the details you will probably be successful in the long run.
 
You will be tested in this cycle energy. It is not so much for pleasure as it is for work.Wait for next month.
 
 
Key Number 9
 
Keep your cool.
 
Be careful how you make decisions in this cycle-month energy. You tend to be a little impatient, and it's possible that decisions that are made too quickly will be regretted later.
Be careful about overindulgence.
 
Try to be moderate in all you do, including foods and alcohol. Discipline will be a bit testy, but not impossible.
 
Expect unexpected changes, even if they only happen in your attitudes.
It's a good time to travel if you can fit it in.
