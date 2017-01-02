Your numerology cycles for 2017

2017 is a 1-cycle year for the world.



For this reason, this month, instead of the usual bi-monthly forecast, I am writing individual forecasts for the year, for each key number.

My hope is that this overall projection of what this cycle year will bring will be a useful guide for all the 12 months to follow.

It has been nine years (2008) since the world began its last new cycle.

A one-cycle year is an opportunity for the world to forge a new path towards peace and conservation of our beautiful planet.

Will we?

Not everyone is in the one-cycle year of this new nine-year cycle at the beginning of 2017, but the world is, and there is no doubt that we are all influenced by the energy of the 1-cycle year of our planet.

Happy New Cycle Year!



Calculate Your Key Number

To find out what this month has in store for you, calculate your key number by adding the day and month of your birth. Continue adding until you arrive at a single digit. For example, if your birthday is October 14, your personal number is determined as follows: 10 + 14 = 24. Then 2 + 4 = 6, and you have the key number (6) that you will keep for life.

Key Number 1

Don't fight the flow.

In this cycle year, seeds you planted last year are beginning to germinate. It's not a time for pushing forward aggressively. Things are more likely to turn out the way you desire if you are quiet and receptive.

This cycle year's energy can bring accumulation if you keep an open mind. Put some energy into studying, and acquiring new information is important. Do research and learn about subjects that interest you most.

More than anything, it's important to be cooperative. Work with others, even if it's not your usual MO. Going it alone will be much harder this year. Don't think you're being lazy, you're just going with the flow. Don't fight the flow. Go with the flow and be a willing cooperator.

Keep your cool. Be calm, pleasant and diplomatic. Wherever you can, strengthen your friendships.

It is important not to lose sight of new goals set last year. Review these goals and collect facts and information to help you go where you want in your future.

Expect to be lucky. Expect new opportunities and privileges to drop into your lap, especially if you don't make too much of an effort, or are not too demanding.

If you look back on last year, you will notice that you were forced to work hard, and now you may not be feeling as dynamic as you were then. Remember patience is a virtue, and be willing to wait for results.

Last year, for you, it was a year for planting new seeds in your life. This year is a year for fertilizing. Nourish those goals and know things are happening below the surface.

You may be very sensitive. Give yourself the space to be that way.

Do small comforting things for yourself.

Be patient!





Key Number 2

Make new friends.

This should be a social year for you – a time to be in touch with old friends, and an opportunity to make new ones.

You may find yourself more talkative than usual. This, of course, can be a blessing, but you must also be careful. Verbal diarrhea can have long-lasting effects. Use your charm and ability to communicate, and to connect with people who can enrich your life.

Expect to receive invitations, and when you do, accept them.